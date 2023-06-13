Jack Harlow slammed for 'cultural appropriation' over wearing bonnet

13 June 2023, 11:20

Jack Harlow attends Met Gala

The rapper was spotted at a football game wearing a bonnet, and was criticised for 'cultural appropriation'.

Jack Harlow has been facing backlash after wearing a bonnet to a recent Louisville FC football game in his hometown in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 'First Class' rapper was slammed for wearing the bonnet - a hair cap which holds deep historical and cultural significance, with a stigma still attached to them for Black people to particularly wear them around in public.

Jack was spotted posing with fans at the game with the bonnet on, and wore a casual outfit with sunglasses.

Jack Harlow dating history: does he have a girlfriend and who are his exes?

Many Black people wear bonnets to protect their hair and to maintain moisture and prevent frizz from occurring.

According to Allure Magazine, there has been a longstanding debate in the Black community about wearing them in public.

Social media slammed Jack for wearing the bonnet, highlighting the hypocrisy of him wearing it when many Black women are criticised for rocking it out in public.

Lil Uzi Vert claims Jack Harlow 'doesn't have white privilege'

Jack Harlow has been slammed for wearing a bonnet.
Jack Harlow has been slammed for wearing a bonnet. Picture: Getty
He posed for selfies with fans.
He posed for selfies with fans. Picture: Twitter

Over on Twitter, people were divided over Jack's bonnet as one said: "It's cool when they do it, it's a problem when I do it..."

Another quipped: "if i see a bunch of white kids walking around with bonnets on jack harlow will have to answer for his crimes."

Jack Harlow is yet to respond to the cultural appropriation claims and the bonnet-wearing fiasco over on social media.

Watch: Dominique Fishback On Her Role In Transformers: Rise of the Beast & More!

Dominique Fishback On Her Role In Transformers: Rise of the Beast & More! 🎬 | Capital XTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Doja Cat new album.

Doja Cat's New Album: Title, Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Nicki Minaj seemingly confirms breast reduction amid speculation

Nicki Minaj seemingly confirms breast reduction amid speculation

Nicki Minaj

Kanye West shocks with Sunday Service complete with white hooded outfits and autopsy-style food

Kanye West shocks with Sunday Service complete with white hooded outfits and autopsy-style food

Kanye West

Kanye West serves sushi on a naked woman at birthday party

Kanye West serves sushi on a naked woman at birthday party

Kanye West

Trending

Khloe Kardashian CHANGED son Tatum's surname from Kardashian to Thompson

Khloe Kardashian CHANGED son Tatum's surname from Kardashian to Thompson

J Hus & Drake 'Who Told You' lyrics meaning revealed

J Hus & Drake 'Who Told You' lyrics meaning revealed

Drake

Kelis, 43, 'dating' Bill Murray, 72, a year after husbands death

Kelis, 43, 'dating' Bill Murray, 72, a year after husbands death

Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

Tupac's sister pens emotional tribute as he receives posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

Tupac's sister pens emotional tribute as he receives posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

Tupac

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100