Jack Harlow slammed for 'cultural appropriation' over wearing bonnet

Jack Harlow attends Met Gala

The rapper was spotted at a football game wearing a bonnet, and was criticised for 'cultural appropriation'.

Jack Harlow has been facing backlash after wearing a bonnet to a recent Louisville FC football game in his hometown in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 'First Class' rapper was slammed for wearing the bonnet - a hair cap which holds deep historical and cultural significance, with a stigma still attached to them for Black people to particularly wear them around in public.

Jack was spotted posing with fans at the game with the bonnet on, and wore a casual outfit with sunglasses.

Many Black people wear bonnets to protect their hair and to maintain moisture and prevent frizz from occurring.

According to Allure Magazine, there has been a longstanding debate in the Black community about wearing them in public.

Social media slammed Jack for wearing the bonnet, highlighting the hypocrisy of him wearing it when many Black women are criticised for rocking it out in public.

Jack Harlow has been slammed for wearing a bonnet. Picture: Getty

He posed for selfies with fans. Picture: Twitter

Over on Twitter, people were divided over Jack's bonnet as one said: "It's cool when they do it, it's a problem when I do it..."

Another quipped: "if i see a bunch of white kids walking around with bonnets on jack harlow will have to answer for his crimes."

Jack Harlow is yet to respond to the cultural appropriation claims and the bonnet-wearing fiasco over on social media.