Lil Uzi Vert claims Jack Harlow 'doesn't have white privilege'

The Philadelphia rapper told TMZ that he doesn't believe Jack's skin tone is the reason he's successful, claiming "he doesn't have white privilege, he's signed to Black people".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lil Uzi Vert has spoken out in solidarity for his friend Jack Harlow, claiming the Louisville rapper doesn't deserve all the hate he gets, adding that he doesn't believe Harlow has 'white privilege'.

Speaking with TMZ, the 26-year-old rapper responded to being asked 'whether Jack's skin tone actually plays a factor in how he's received on a mainstream level' to which he responded:

"Nah, he doesn't have white privilege. Nah, he's signed to Black people."

Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Uzi's comments on Harlow comes after Brandy has responded to his claim of not knowing who she was during his visit to Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning breakfast show were he admitted not knowing that she was Ray J's sister.

After being informed by the radio hosts that they were indeed siblings, the First Class rapper responded saying "Nobody’s ever told me that in my life".

.@jackharlow finds out Brandy and Ray J are siblings during interview to HO7 97 pic.twitter.com/dIFcbLOaP1 — Brandy Legion (@BrandyLegion) May 11, 2022

The R&B singer clapped back at Harlow on Twitter tweeting "I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep".

Fans of Harlow quickly called him out for being clueless on Black culture but involving himself in Black music, with one user tweeting "Not recognizing Brandy’s voice is why he shouldn’t be doing black music".

Another person wrote: "Jack Harlow had a black woman as his album cover, has mostly black woman in his videos, talking bout how much he “loves” black women in that long ass IG post but he didn’t know who brandy was?? But if I say he’s pandering I’m wrong lol ok".

Jack Harlow not knowing who Brandy is or that her and Ray J are siblings is not bc he’s young or bc he’s “Gen Z”. It’s bc he’s a white man from Louisville Kentucky who panders to black culture



U cannot claim to be an RnB/Hip Hop fan & not know who Brandy is. UR DISMISSED — RU💘 (@rvmbiie) May 12, 2022