Ray J reveals Kanye West had no idea Kim 'had only copy' of second sex tape

The 'Love & Hip Hop' star detailed his 4-hour meeting with Kanye West – where he reveals the rapper wasn't aware that Kim already had the only copy of the second sex tape.

Ray J has revealed that Kanye West wasn't aware his ex-wife Kim Kardashian already had the only copy of her second sex tape – and had no idea she released their 2007 sex tape with Kris Jenner.

In a recent interview with DailyMail, Kim's former lover Ray J, 41, said the Ye only got the truth about what really happened during their meet-up in October.

Ray J claims Kim Kardashian already possessed the only copy of their second sex tape before Kanye West retrieved the laptop from him. Picture: Getty

The 41-year-old media personality revealed that his meeting with the 'Praise God' rapper – which was portrayed on the Kardashians' Hulu show – included shocking revelations.

The meeting, which the show references took place on October 8 meeting at the Los Angeles International Airport – was about the moment Kanye retrieved the tape.

However, according to Ray J, the second tape has always been in Kim’s possession.

Ray J claims Kanye West wasn't aware that Kim already had the only copy of the second sex tape, and officially released their 2007 with her mother, Kris Jenner,. Picture: Getty

The publication revealed the existence of the second sex tape which is listed on the contract Kim reportedly signed with Vivid Entertainment, titled ‘Tape: Santa Barbara sex’.

Instead of the tape which Kim, 41, already had in her possession, Ye was handed a laptop containing ‘intimate’ photos and texts exchanged between her and Ray J from 2006 to 2009.

Reality TV star Ray J says he was not paid – despite Kanye’s later claims of extortion – and handed over the laptop to eradicate Kim's fears.

Ray J said: ‘Kim didn’t tell him, "Look I put the tape out with Ray J, it was a business deal, we both ran it together, we were business partners and we still are business partners. There’s really no problem with Ray J".

‘Khloe, Kendall and Kylie and Kourtney – they don’t have a clue that this is a lie either.’ added the Love & Hip Hop star.

Ray J claims he handed Kanye West laptop – which had initiate texts from 2006 to 2009 – to eradicate Kim's fears. However, she has the only copy of the second sex tape. Picture: Getty

Ray J said he was happy to give over the laptop to Kanye after the rapper contacted him.

The 'One Wish' singer revealed how he told Kanye, 44, everything – including how he, Kim and Kris Jenner, 66, teamed up to release the original 2007 sex tape.

Ray J said: ‘I gave it to him in a private terminal at the back of Los Angeles airport, in a private room where we talked for four hours.'

'I gave him everything I had, I showed him everything I had – he sat on the floor and he watched everything I gave him.'

Ray and Kim made a sex tape in 2002 and which was released by Vivid Entertainment in 2007. Ray J claims it was a business move, between himself, Kim and Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty

He continued: 'It was everything I felt could have been looked at negatively. It was text messages with me and Kim over the years, it was a lot of different pictures we sent to each other over the years after the sex tape.

‘I was showing him these timelines and letting him know that everything that’s been said to him is not true.'

'I was thinking that he was ready to listen and understand what I’ve been trying to say. But the whole time, he wasn’t really listening to me and he was eager to get back on a plane and back to the Hulu show.’ Ray J added.

Ray J said that he had agreed to the meeting, as long as it was kept private and became angry when Kanye made it public in an interview in January.

He said: ‘We talked for two hours on the phone on October 5. He wanted to get back the tapes he assumed I had. I was upset at first and he asked me to please stop using profanities and then he started acting spiritual.’

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, after nearly seven years together. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the 10pm meeting, which went on into the next day, Ray J said: ‘I asked him to keep this private. Father to father, I didn’t want anyone to know that I did this because I was genuinely trying to make peace.‘

He continued: 'All I wanted from him was for him to help me clear my name. I can’t keep being blackballed like this.’

Ray J added: ‘It defames my character so much for a dude to come and get a laptop that I gave him and specifically told him do not tell anybody we even met because I’m genuinely giving you this laptop to make you feel better, father to father.'

‘I don’t want any money from you, if you want to talk for four hours with me and explain all your issues… I was there to listen.‘

Don C, Ray J, Brandy and Kanye West during Kanye West's Heaven GRAMMY After Party. Picture: Getty

According to Ray J, Ye was even seen wearing the same outfit he wore to their LAX meeting in the scene that aired on the Hulu show, where he handed over the laptop to Kim.

Ray J said: ‘He took the laptop and took it right back to Kim in the same outfit he had on from the night before and then played it on the Hulu network for the launch of their new show'.

Feeling a way about Kanye, Ray J added: ‘How dare you? How dare you act like you cared? This has been the craziest experience that I’ve ever had to be a part of.’

He continued: ‘It brought up all these things that have been going on over the years and I really had to slap myself and say, ‘Ray, don’t forget that none of this is true, man’.‘Don’t forget that everything they’re saying is all false.'

'At this point, I don’t care how much money I make and I don’t care about how much money I lose.It’s about my life. It’s about this is my truth and protecting my family. Whatever they’re going to do to me now after I told my truth, it’s all good because now I feel like I can breathe.‘ Ray J added.

The former singer revealed that this is the one and only time he will opened up about the sex tape that he and Kim made in 2002 and which was released by Vivid Entertainment in 2007.