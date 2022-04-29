Ray J responds after Kanye West obtains Kim's 'unreleased sex tape'

Brandy's little brother took to The Shade Room's comments to respond to Kim and Kanye claim of a second sex tape saying "all of this is a lie smh, can't let them do this anymore, so untrue"

Ray J has clapped back at the most recent episode of The Kardashians where Kanye West appeared to hand Kim Kardashian the alleged second unreleased sex tape after Yé took it from him at the airport.

Leaving a comment under The Shade Room's post, the R&B singer states "All of this is a lie smh - Can't let them do this anymore - so untrue -".

Ray J responding to Kim and Kanye claiming he handed over a second sex tape. Picture: Instagram

Kim rose to fame in 2007 after the original sex tape with Ray J was leaked online.

His response comes after the airing of the latest episode of The Kardashians, where viewers saw Kim cry as her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West gave her the hard drive and computer that contained her alleged unreleased second sex tape with Ray J.

Ray J and Kim Kardashian during Charlotte Ronson's 2006 Fall/Winter Fashion Show and After Party at Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California, United States. Picture: Getty

Just before her appearance on Saturday Night Live, the SKIMS co-founder unzipped a suitcase in front her friends Shelli, Allison Azoff Statter and Tracy Romulus revealing "He [Kanye] got me all of the sex tape back".

Kim Kardashian during the monologue on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Picture: Getty

"I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids" she added in her one-on-one confessional.

"I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I had the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me and I'm just so emotional because of it and it just means a lot to me".

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian head out of their hotel on October 09, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Kim and Kanye are currently separated, after the 41-year-old reality TV star filed for divorce back in February 2021, after seven years of marriage.

Back in January, Kanye revealed to Jason Lee at Hollywood Unlocked that he 'secured the tape' and 'returned it back to her', saying:

"I met this man at the airport and got on a red eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her, and they just saw her as a commodity".