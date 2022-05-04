Ray J claims Kim Kardashian and mother Kris released her 2007 sex tape in bombshell confession

The Love & Hip Hop star revealed the truth about the release of the sex tape in a shocking new interview adding "I've sat in the shadows allowing the Kardashians to use my name"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ray J has shockingly confessed in an exclusive interview with Daily Mail that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner masterminded the release of their 2007 sex tape, sharing text messages with Kim that reveal all.

The R&B singer told the news outlet that she put the tape out after seeing how Paris Hilton became a A-lister after the release of her sex tape with Rick Saloman.

Ray J and Kim Kardashian at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

He also alleges that he never possessed a copy of any of the tapes they made together, only holding on to photos and texts Kim sent him between 2002 and 2009'.

"I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about" he told MailOnline.

Ray J attends WE tv's premiere of "Kendra On Top" and "Driven To Love" at Estrella Sunset on March 31, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

"I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing".

I've been walking on eggshells thinking I'm going to get in trouble for telling the truth and I've been holding onto it for the past 14 years and watching them humiliate me. They're celebrating my destruction - Ray J speaking to Daily Mail

He continues "She kept them all – she had to go find that tape [Sex Tape Cabo #1] and then present it. I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship. I never had a single one at my house – she had them at her house. She's always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed".

Ray J and Kim Kardashian during Charlotte Ronson's 2006 Fall/Winter Fashion Show and After Party at Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California, United States. Picture: Getty

"I'm sure she has bigger beds now and better boxes. That's how it all came about. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that's when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there".

Raymond Norwood Jr., AKA Ray J at SiriusXM Studios on February 13, 2020 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Ray J - whose real name is Ray Norwood – now admits that he regrets his part in releasing the tape after she publicly blamed him for leaking it, admitting to feeling suicidal over how he was deemed the villain.

"I felt suicidal because when you know something's real and it's true and you're watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they've created, it's heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft".

Ray J and Kim Kardashian at "The Godfather - The Game" Launch Party. Picture: Getty

"As a black man living and working in America, it's hard to get up every day and look out at the water or look at my family and know that they think something about you when you know it's 1,000 per cent the other way. How do you live like that?".

He adds "'I couldn't be a part of any reputable major network television show and do Dancing with the Stars, and do America's Got Talent or anything like that because of my image. Because of what they made me, I'm not allowed to be in those places".

Kim Kardashian crying on the latest episode of The Kardashians after Kanye West returned the "alleged" sex tape. Picture: The Kardashians

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim cried after her husband Kanye West retrieved the hard drive and computer containing unreleased footage from her second sex tape with Ray J, Kim Kardashian sobbed.

Ray J clapped back at the claims, leaving a comment under The Shade Room's post, the R&B singer states "All of this is a lie smh - Can't let them do this anymore - so untrue -".