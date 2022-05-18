Brandy hilariously responds to clip of Jack Harlow learning about her famous brother

18 May 2022

The R&B singer jokingly clapped back at the Nail Tech rapper, claiming she will 'murk him in rap at 43 on his own beats'

Brandy has responded to Jack Harlow's claims of not knowing her on Twitter by responding to the viral clip saying "I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep".

During Harlow's visit to Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning breakfast show, he was questioned on his musical knowledge, and shortly after mistaking one of Aaliyah's song for Brandy's but also admitted to not knowing that Ray J was Brandy's sister.

After being informed by the radio hosts that they were indeed siblings, the First Class rapper responded saying "Brandy and Ray J are siblings? Nobody’s ever told me that in my life".

Shortly after her response, a fan of Harlow clapped back at the singer, tweeting "not you sat on this for a few days and now deciding to reply after it died down it’s not that deep" to which she replied:

"I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke ❤️ I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking 😂 but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago ❤️". She later added "See, I can have a little fun too hehe…all love".

Brandy attends the 2020 Soul Train Awards presented by BET on November 29th
Brandy attends the 2020 Soul Train Awards presented by BET on November 29th. Picture: Getty

After the clip went viral, fans of the Norwood siblings roasted Harlow on social media for being clueless as well as being a part of Black music but not knowing Black musical knowledge.

One user wrote: "Not recognizing Brandy’s voice is why he shouldn’t be doing black music".

Another person tweeted: "Jack Harlow not knowing Brandy and Ray J are related doesn’t have anything to do with a generational-gap. It has to do with the fact he’s white and grew up in a WHITE CULTURE, where Black culture isn’t a relevant topic, unless it’s about how to appropriate it. Simple".

Harlow later took to his IG stories to respond to Brandy's clap back in a funny way, sharing a photo of Brandy and Ray J together with the lyrics "I always knew that one day / They'd try to bring me down," from Brandy's Kanye West collaboration "Bring Me Down."

Jack Harlow jokingly sharing a picture of Brandy and Ray J on his IG stories
Jack Harlow jokingly sharing a picture of Brandy and Ray J on his IG stories. Picture: Instagram

