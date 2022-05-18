Brandy hilariously responds to clip of Jack Harlow learning about her famous brother

The R&B singer jokingly clapped back at the Nail Tech rapper, claiming she will 'murk him in rap at 43 on his own beats'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brandy has responded to Jack Harlow's claims of not knowing her on Twitter by responding to the viral clip saying "I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep".

During Harlow's visit to Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning breakfast show, he was questioned on his musical knowledge, and shortly after mistaking one of Aaliyah's song for Brandy's but also admitted to not knowing that Ray J was Brandy's sister.

I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep. ♠️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

After being informed by the radio hosts that they were indeed siblings, the First Class rapper responded saying "Brandy and Ray J are siblings? Nobody’s ever told me that in my life".

I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke♥️ I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking 😂 but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

Shortly after her response, a fan of Harlow clapped back at the singer, tweeting "not you sat on this for a few days and now deciding to reply after it died down it’s not that deep" to which she replied:

"I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke ❤️ I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking 😂 but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago ❤️". She later added "See, I can have a little fun too hehe…all love".

Brandy attends the 2020 Soul Train Awards presented by BET on November 29th. Picture: Getty

After the clip went viral, fans of the Norwood siblings roasted Harlow on social media for being clueless as well as being a part of Black music but not knowing Black musical knowledge.

One user wrote: "Not recognizing Brandy’s voice is why he shouldn’t be doing black music".

Another person tweeted: "Jack Harlow not knowing Brandy and Ray J are related doesn’t have anything to do with a generational-gap. It has to do with the fact he’s white and grew up in a WHITE CULTURE, where Black culture isn’t a relevant topic, unless it’s about how to appropriate it. Simple".

Jack Harlow not knowing who Brandy is or that her and Ray J are siblings is not bc he’s young or bc he’s “Gen Z”. It’s bc he’s a white man from Louisville Kentucky who panders to black culture



U cannot claim to be an RnB/Hip Hop fan & not know who Brandy is. UR DISMISSED — RU💘 (@rvmbiie) May 12, 2022

Jack Harlow ain’t even know who Brandy was but he’s “giving black women a safe space to listen to rap music” gtfoh 🤣 — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤🧘🏽‍♀️ (@jessmcmxci) May 14, 2022

Jack Harlow had a black woman as his album cover, has mostly black woman in his videos, talking bout how much he “loves” black women in that long ass IG post but he didn’t know who brandy was?? But if I say he’s pandering I’m wrong lol ok — lover girl 💓 (@venusianhottiee) May 13, 2022

Jack Harlow intentionally putting black women in his music videos, parading around loving black women, maintaining a large fan base of black women, but not knowing brandy and ray j are siblings speaks volumes to me. — 𝐊𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐇 ♡ (@KayanaRich) May 12, 2022

Harlow later took to his IG stories to respond to Brandy's clap back in a funny way, sharing a photo of Brandy and Ray J together with the lyrics "I always knew that one day / They'd try to bring me down," from Brandy's Kanye West collaboration "Bring Me Down."