Jack Harlow 'Side Piece' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Jack Harlow's new single 'Side Piece' taken from his brand new debut album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack Harlow has finally released his debut album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' and fans everywhere have been playing it non-stop.

One of the singles off his album named 'Side Piece', which samples Snoop Dogg's 2002 hit Beautiful, is about Harlow's idea of a non-official relationship with a woman he's seeing behind his partners back.

To celebrate the release of his new single and debut album, here's a breakdown of the meanings to the lyrics from the track 'Side Piece'.

Jack Harlow attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

"DeJ Loaf, introduce you to the family"

In this June, Harlow imitates female rapper DeJ Loaf's pronunciation of "family" from her 2014 hit track "Try Me". In an interview from earlier this year, he thanked DeJ for her influence of female rappers on his own music saying:

"I’m somebody that loves Nicki Minaj, loves DeJ Loaf. And I’m not saying that because we’re doing an interview. I love these artists because they’re ill. I love the way they use their voice. I love the way they write. There’s something to pull from".

"All I know is that the future is gettin' colossal, this shit is gettin' colossal (Cole, you stupid)"

Here, Harlow is praising Atlanta rapper Future for his song "Colossal," which appears on his 2015 album "DS2." Future repeats the phrase "This shit gettin' huge" in the chorus, which is identical to what Jack says in the second line.

Jack Harlow attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

"I call my pops and he let his son talk like Mavi, mm"

In this line, Harlow makes a subtle reference to North Carolina artist MAVI's debut album, Let the Sun Talk.

"Lookin' at me through the phone, baby, blow a kiss, like Soulja Boy told you, soon I'ma hold you"

Here, Harlow is making reference to one of Soulja Boy's biggest hits 'Kiss Me Thru The Phone'.

What are the full lyrics to Jack Harlow's 'Side Piece'?

[Part 1]



[Intro]

Oh, I want you to know

To know that you are really special

Oh, I want you to know

To know that you are—



[Chorus]

I already got a song for my main chick

So let me do a record for my side piece

Let me do a record for my side piece

Let me do a record for my side piece, ayy

I need you beside me

Late night, girl, you know where to find me

DeJ Loaf, introduce you to the family

DeJ Loaf, introduce you to the family

[Verse 1]

Back when I was a young man (Young man)

I liked them girls that was in the Abercrombie (I did)

I likеd them girls that was in the Aeropostalе (I did)

Now them same girls got coke in they nostrils

Somethin' done made the youth hostile (Hostile)

Maybe it's the fuel from the fossils

All I know is that the future is gettin' colossal

This shit is gettin' colossal (Cole, you stupid)



[Chorus]

Let me do a record for my side piece, ayy

Let me do a record for my side piece, ayy

Let me do a record for my— (For my side piece)

I need you beside me

Late night, girl, you know where to find me

DeJ Loaf, introduce you to the family (To the family)

DeJ Loaf, introduce you to the family



[Verse 2]

I need somethin' besides the inside of these hotel rooms and lobbies

Maybe I should pick up a hobby

More like probably

More like Margot Robbie

Out in Abu Dhabi

And they dress in all white, oh, y'all must be feelin' godly

I call my pops and he let his son talk like Mavi, mm

Walkin' through Argentina, the police stop me

Told me go home or somebody gon' rob me

Said we in the slums where they Shmurda like Bobby

I guess these earrings too gaudy

And these clothes fit a lil' perfect on my body

I don't need nobody searchin' for my body

Especially when I'm workin' on my body

[Chorus]

And I already got a song for my main chick

But let me do a record for my side piece, ayy

Let me do a record for my side piece, right

Let me do a record for my side piece, ayy

I need you beside me

Late night, girl, you know where to find me

DeJ Loaf, introduce you to the family

DeJ Loaf, introduce you to the family



[Interlude]

I want you to know

I want you to know

I want you to know

To know that you are really special

I want you to know

I want you to know

I want you to know

I want you to know



[Part 2]



[Interlude]

Baby, don't pretend like you don't want this, uh

Huh

[Verse 3]

She say, "You chat so much shit"

Baby, don't pretend like you don't want this

'Cause when I get back to the United Kingdom

You know you the one that I'm gon' fuck with

I'ma have you cream filled on some donut shit

Okay, okay, let me chill on some grown-up shit

Hit tape, you the one I wanna show up with

Lookin' at me through the phone, baby, blow a kiss

Like Soulja Boy told you, soon I'ma hold you

But it's gon' be a minute though, I won't hold you

You can fuck around while you wait, I won't scold you

Five hour difference, but you picked up when I called you

I think I'm booked for wireless

And some other festival in Ireland

Life gettin' fast, I can feel my head spiralin'

If I'm not back soon, I might have to fly you in

Baby, is your passport valid?

Tell me, are you down for a challenge?

It don't matter to me if you vexed or not

Either you come to me or I come back to your block

I don't wanna get too excited

But if I called the jet, would you ride it?

Lay with me overseas, don't pack a bag, we can shop

Go Italy, let's have sex on a yacht