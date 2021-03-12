Lil Durk dating history: from Dej Loaf to India Royale

Who is Lil Durk dating? Who are his ex-girlfriends and is he currently dating anyone?

Lil Durk is currently in a public relationship with his long-term girlfriend and baby mama India Royale.

The "All Love" rapper has previously been quiet about his relationships, but over the years have shared sweet images with his instagram model girlfriend India.

The Chicago native was previously romantically linked to rapstress Dej Loaf and had relationships with other women outside of the music industry.

So who else has Lil Durk dated? Here's the rapper's dating history.

India Royale India Royale. Picture: Instagram Lil Durk and Instagram model India Royale began dating in 2017 and are still together. The pair have been on-and-off again relationship, with them occasionally breaking up and getting back together. The "Backdoor" rapper and Royale welcomed their first child together in October 2018. The pair share their three-year-old daughter called Willow. In January 2020, there were rumors that Durk and India were separating after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Lil Durk alleged India cheated on him with Young Thug on his Instagram stories. However, he later doubled back on his claims and wrote "Don't get shot tryna be the n***a to comfort my b***h while we goin thru it." Responding to the cheating rumours, he later tweeted "India did not cheat on me she to 1000000 for that and respect herself 2much we will never let the internet break up our home y'all can keep trying tho. We don't care frfr." Back in September 2020, Lil Durk and India sparked rumours they were engaged after the rapper shred a photo of a ring followed by a photograph of him kissing his long-term girlfriend. The star used the photos as a way of slamming rumours that they had broken up, as the caption read, "Save the bulls**t we ain't never breaking up!!!! ReaL goals YouTube : INDIA ROYALE."

Takala Welch Takala Welch. Picture: Instagram Lil Durk and Takala Welch reportedly dated each other in 2016. Their relationship was short lived, with it beginning in November and ending in December that year. The Atlanta model goes by the name of Takala W on her Instagram account, which boasts over 152k followers. She has been an ambassador for Pretty Hair Weave and also worked as a club promoter at the nightclub SL Lounge ATL.

Dej Loaf Lil Durk and Dej Loaf. Picture: Getty Lil Durk and rapstress Dej Loaf sparked dating rumours in August 2014 when the pair were spotted together frequently. In 2015, the pair began spending a lot of time together and collaborated on a few songs. They released their hit 'My Beyonce' in November of 2015. When the pair were photographed together and were seen kissing on stage, it seemed they had publicly confirmed their relationship. However, they broke up by the end of 2016. In an 2016 interview with XXL, Loaf revealed that although she and Durk weren't together anymore, but they remained friends. She said "I'm single," she stated. "I'm not sure if that's a rumor or not. Yeah, [Durk] is my guy. He just hit me up.". Speaking about their break up, Durk said "It's just she super busy, I'm super busy and we need some time together so we can grow."

Nicole Covone Lil Durk and Nicole Covone. Picture: Instagram Lil Durk and Nicole Covone met each other for the first time in the summer of 2008, and got married soon after. In 2011, the couple welcomed their first child together, Angelo Banks. Durk was just 17 years old at the time. On 20 July 2013, it was reported that the pair welcomed their second child together, their daughter Bella Banks. The couple divorced shortly after Bella's arrival. A few months after Bella was born, Durk became a father for the third time, but with another woman. The pair divorced shortly afterwards.