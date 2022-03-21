Soulja Boy reveals he's expecting a baby boy with Jackie

The rapper shared several clips of their gender reveal party, where it was revealed that he was going to be a father to a baby boy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Soulja Boy has announced that he will be a father! The 31-year-old rapper and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together.

On Saturday (Mar 26) Soulja shared the big news with his fans by uploading a video from the gender reveal.

In the clip, Big Draco is seen throwing a balloon before the mother-to-be fired a cannon filled with blue smoke and confetti in the air.

The 'Crank That' rapper immediately ran across the other side of the garden to hug and kiss his girlfriend and began jumping around.

A dancing inflatable baby was also there to celebrate the occasion alongside the couple's friends and family.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Soulja revealed how he felt about being a father. “Thank you God,” he wrote. “Such a blessing. Dear son I will love u forever.”

Fans immediately sent their congratulations messages underneath his Instagram video.

Last year, Soulja Boy revealed that he wanted a son. “I have everything I want in life except for a son,” he said in a previous interview. “God please bless me I’ve been patient.”

Soulja also shared a photo of him with his hand on his girlfriend’s pregnant belly during the gender reveal party.

According to TMZ, the mother of Soulja's child, is celebrity hairstylist Jackie, whose clients include Nicki Minaj, Brandy, Kim Kardashian, and The Weeknd.

It’s unclear how long the pair have been in a relationship and how far along she is in her pregnancy.