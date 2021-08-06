Aaliyah posthumous album: Release date, features, tracklist, songs & more

6 August 2021, 12:26

Aaliyah posthumous album: Release date, features, tracklist, songs & more
Aaliyah posthumous album: Release date, features, tracklist, songs & more. Picture: Getty

The late singer's uncle has announced there will be a posthumous album with a list of star-studded features.

Aaliyah fans have been anticipating the release of the late singers catalog. Now, it has been confirmed that it is happening.

Drake tattoo gallery: Rihanna's face, Adonis, Aaliyah, the Beatles & more

Apart from Age Ain't Nothing but a Number, Aaliyah's catalog has always been unavailable on streaming services.

Aaliyah's entire discography was originally set to be released in 2020.
Aaliyah's entire discography was originally set to be released in 2020. Picture: Getty

However, that will soon change as Blackground Records – Aaliyah's label home – has revealed that it will be redistributing its entire catalog to streaming services.

While many fans are excited for the release, others are conflicted as Aaliyah's estate disagrees with Aaliyah's uncle, Barry Hankerson's decision to release the music.

In a statement, Aaliyah's estate wrote: "We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives."

"Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word - forgiveness."

However, in an interview with Billboard, Hankerson, who is responsible for Aaliyah's catalog revealed that there will be a posthumous Aaliyah album.

Here's what we know about the project so far...

  1. When will Aaliyah's posthumous album come out?

    As for now, there has not been an official release date for the upcoming posthumous album.

    However, Spotify has announced a few songs of Aaliyah's will be released on the streaming platform.

    Release dates:

    August 20 - One In A Million

    September 3 - Romeo Must Die Sound track

    September 10 - Aaliyah

    October 8 - I Care 4 U + The Ultimate Aaliyah

  2. Who will feature on Aaliyah's posthumous album?

    According to Aaliyah's uncle, Hankerson, her posthumous album will include features from "Drake, Future, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg, while Timbaland has remixed and produced some of the sessions."

    Singer Tank – who sang background for Aaliyah and is also another Blackground artist – reportedly told Hankerson that he was interested in being involved in the posthumous album.

  3. What is the tracklist to Aaliyah's posthumous album?

    As for now, it has just been announced that the posthumous album is in the works.

    This article will be updated when new information comes available.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kanye West new album 2021 'Donda': tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Kanye West new album 2021 'Donda': tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Kanye West

Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West

Kanye West new album 'Donda' features and collaborations

Kanye West new album 'Donda' features and collaborations

Kanye West

Kanye West Yeezy Gap red jacket: Release date, pre-order, how to buy & more

Kanye West Yeezy Gap red jacket: Release date, pre-order, how to buy & more

Kanye West

Trending

Nas ft. EPMD & Eminem 'EPMD 2' lyrics meaning explained

Nas ft. EPMD & Eminem 'EPMD 2' lyrics meaning explained

Nas

Tyler, the Creator 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tour: dates, locations, tickets, guests & more

Tyler, the Creator 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tour 2022: dates, locations, tickets & more

Tickets

The Weeknd 'Take My Breath' lyrics meaning explained

The Weeknd 'Take My Breath' lyrics meaning explained

The Weeknd

KSI ft. Lil Wayne 'Lose' lyrics meaning explained

KSI ft. Lil Wayne 'Lose' lyrics meaning explained

Are Yung Miami and Diddy dating? Viral video sparks relationship rumours

Are Yung Miami and Diddy dating? Viral video sparks relationship rumours