Aaliyah posthumous album: Release date, features, tracklist, songs & more

Aaliyah posthumous album: Release date, features, tracklist, songs & more. Picture: Getty

The late singer's uncle has announced there will be a posthumous album with a list of star-studded features.

Aaliyah fans have been anticipating the release of the late singers catalog. Now, it has been confirmed that it is happening.

Apart from Age Ain't Nothing but a Number, Aaliyah's catalog has always been unavailable on streaming services.

Aaliyah's entire discography was originally set to be released in 2020. Picture: Getty

However, that will soon change as Blackground Records – Aaliyah's label home – has revealed that it will be redistributing its entire catalog to streaming services.

While many fans are excited for the release, others are conflicted as Aaliyah's estate disagrees with Aaliyah's uncle, Barry Hankerson's decision to release the music.

In a statement, Aaliyah's estate wrote: "We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives."

"Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word - forgiveness."

However, in an interview with Billboard, Hankerson, who is responsible for Aaliyah's catalog revealed that there will be a posthumous Aaliyah album.

Here's what we know about the project so far...