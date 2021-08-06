Aaliyah posthumous album: Release date, features, tracklist, songs & more
6 August 2021, 12:26
The late singer's uncle has announced there will be a posthumous album with a list of star-studded features.
Aaliyah fans have been anticipating the release of the late singers catalog. Now, it has been confirmed that it is happening.
Drake tattoo gallery: Rihanna's face, Adonis, Aaliyah, the Beatles & more
Apart from Age Ain't Nothing but a Number, Aaliyah's catalog has always been unavailable on streaming services.
However, that will soon change as Blackground Records – Aaliyah's label home – has revealed that it will be redistributing its entire catalog to streaming services.
While many fans are excited for the release, others are conflicted as Aaliyah's estate disagrees with Aaliyah's uncle, Barry Hankerson's decision to release the music.
In a statement, Aaliyah's estate wrote: "We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives."
"Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word - forgiveness."
However, in an interview with Billboard, Hankerson, who is responsible for Aaliyah's catalog revealed that there will be a posthumous Aaliyah album.
Here's what we know about the project so far...
-
When will Aaliyah's posthumous album come out?
As for now, there has not been an official release date for the upcoming posthumous album.
However, Spotify has announced a few songs of Aaliyah's will be released on the streaming platform.
Release dates:
August 20 - One In A Million
September 3 - Romeo Must Die Sound track
September 10 - Aaliyah
October 8 - I Care 4 U + The Ultimate Aaliyah
Baby Girl is coming to Spotify 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1fDcB6HvaE— Spotify (@Spotify) August 5, 2021
-
Who will feature on Aaliyah's posthumous album?
According to Aaliyah's uncle, Hankerson, her posthumous album will include features from "Drake, Future, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg, while Timbaland has remixed and produced some of the sessions."
Singer Tank – who sang background for Aaliyah and is also another Blackground artist – reportedly told Hankerson that he was interested in being involved in the posthumous album.
-
What is the tracklist to Aaliyah's posthumous album?
As for now, it has just been announced that the posthumous album is in the works.
This article will be updated when new information comes available.