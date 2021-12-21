Aaliyah & The Weeknd 'Poison' lyrics meaning explained

Aaliyah's family have finally started releasing new music and fans everywhere couldn't be more happier. Teaming up with The Weeknd, Poison tells the story of a deteriorating, toxic, and loveless relationship.

Serving as the lead single to Aaliyah's highly-anticipated fourth studio album Unstoppable, the song was released on December 14. Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of the new track 'Poison'.

"Questions keep lurking through my mind, is it the lover for the time?"

This line is something that most people experience when dating someone... is it the lover for the time? These are simple the questions that keep running through their minds.

"This feeling, there's no drug that can compare"

When you're in love, the feeling is unbeatable and this line in the song makes reference to it being a better and stronger feeling than any drug around.

"They told me not to fall in love"

According to Genius, this line is Abel referencing to his song “Tell Your Friends” from his previous album Beauty Behind The Madness, where he claims that he does not need to fall in love because it is pointless to him. “They told me not to fall in love, that shit is pointless”

What are the full lyrics to Aaliyah & The Weeknd's 'Poison'?

[Verse 1: Aaliyah]

How can I explain myself to you?

Questions keep lurking through my mind

Is it the lover for the time?

I've given my heart, my joy, my soul to you

If it is real, I sure can't see

Gotta start lookin' out for me

And in my, my heart won't take no more

I know it seems that I don't care

Sometimes my wave of love is there

I feel it's time for me to take a stand

See, you have given me no choice

I feel I must exercise my voice and say



[Chorus: The Weeknd]

This feeling, there's no drug that can compare

You're so cold, I can see your breath, I swear

They told me not to fall in love

Wondering where it all went wrong

You were my poison all along



[Verse 2: Aaliyah, The Weeknd & Static Major]

At night, I lay awake in tears and pain (Tears and pain)

Searching my heart for what went wrong (Hey)

Askin' myself "What's goin' on?"

Why cannot we seem to see things eye to eye? (Eye to eye)

Sometimes I really feel the danger (Hey)

And now I'm sleeping with a stranger

To see all these years, we flushed 'em down the drain (Down the drain)

Is that a love that came for us?

Now, it's too late for both of us

No regrets of what we’ve lost and what we’ve shared

Maybe tomorrow we'll love again

Or until then we'll stay as friends, oh, one day

[Chorus: The Weeknd]

This feeling, there's no drug that can compare

You're so cold, I can see your breath, I swear

They told me not to fall in love

Wondering where it all went wrong

You were my poison all along



[Outro: The Weeknd]

Yeah

Poison all long, ooh-yeah

Oh-oh-ooh

Baby girl, poison all along

