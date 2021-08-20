Aaliyah's music finally lands on streaming services
20 August 2021, 11:23 | Updated: 20 August 2021, 11:28
The late Aaliyah's sophomore album has been re-released, which includes hits 'If Your Girl Only Knew,' 'One in a Million,' and 'Got to Give it Up.'
Aaliyah's sophomore album One In A Million has been re-released on streaming services, the first of several records by the late singer expected to drop online in the coming months.
R. Kelly married underage Aaliyah over alleged pregnancy, prosecutors claim
The Timbaland and Missy Elliott-produced One In A Million originally dropped in 1996 and spawned hits including 'If Your Girl Only Knew,' 'One in a Million,' 'Got to Give it Up,' '4 Page Letter,' 'Hot Like Fire,' and 'The One I Gave My Heart To.'
The album is available to stream on all streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify and TIDAL.
Prior to the album's re-release, the only full album by the late singer - who died in a plane crash in 2002 - available to stream was her 1994 debut, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.
Aaliyah's soundtracks to Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds are expected to arrive on streaming platforms on 3rd September, while her 2001 self-titled and final album hits streaming on 10th September.
A pair of compilations, I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah, are set to drop on 8th October.
The re-release of Aaliyah's music has been shrouded in drama amid an ongoing dispute between Blackground’s Barry Hankerson - Aaliyah’s uncle and former manager who owns her masters - and the Estate of Aaliyah Haughton.