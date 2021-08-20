Aaliyah's music finally lands on streaming services

Aaliyah's music finally lands on streaming services. Picture: Getty

The late Aaliyah's sophomore album has been re-released, which includes hits 'If Your Girl Only Knew,' 'One in a Million,' and 'Got to Give it Up.'

Aaliyah's sophomore album One In A Million has been re-released on streaming services, the first of several records by the late singer expected to drop online in the coming months.

The Timbaland and Missy Elliott-produced One In A Million originally dropped in 1996 and spawned hits including 'If Your Girl Only Knew,' 'One in a Million,' 'Got to Give it Up,' '4 Page Letter,' 'Hot Like Fire,' and 'The One I Gave My Heart To.'

The album is available to stream on all streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify and TIDAL.

Aaliyah's second album 'One In A Million' is now available to stream. Picture: Getty

Prior to the album's re-release, the only full album by the late singer - who died in a plane crash in 2002 - available to stream was her 1994 debut, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.

Aaliyah's soundtracks to Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds are expected to arrive on streaming platforms on 3rd September, while her 2001 self-titled and final album hits streaming on 10th September.

A pair of compilations, I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah, are set to drop on 8th October.

The re-release of Aaliyah's music has been shrouded in drama amid an ongoing dispute between Blackground’s Barry Hankerson - Aaliyah’s uncle and former manager who owns her masters - and the Estate of Aaliyah Haughton.