R. Kelly married underage Aaliyah over alleged pregnancy, prosecutors claim. Picture: Getty

The R&B singer is currently on trial in New York for sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

R. Kelly's long-awaited trial started in Brooklyn, New York this week, as the singer faces multiple charges of racketeering, sexual abuse and bribery.

As the first of Kelly's alleged victims begin to testify in court, prosecutors reportedly discussed Kelly's marriage to late R&B singer Aaliyah, who was underage at the time.

According to XXL, District Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez alleged that Kelly and Aaliyah married in 1994, when they were 27 and 15 years old, respectively.

R. Kelly is currently on trial for multiple sexual misconduct charges. Picture: Getty

Cruz Melendez suggested that Kelly married Aaliyah because he found out that she may have been pregnant. Since she was underage at the time, being Kelly's wife could prevent her from testifying against him in court if anyone found out about the alleged pregnancy.

Because Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in 2001, was underage, Kelly alleged bribed a police official to create a fake ID that listed her age at 18 years old in order to obtain a marriage licence, which reportedly cost Kelly's team around $500.

Kelly and Aaliyah married on August 31st, 1994, but their marriage was annulled six months later.

Aaliyah was allegedly underage at the time of her marriage to Kelly. Picture: Getty

Cruz Melendez labeled Kelly a "predator," adding that he used his "his fame, his popularity and a network of people at his disposal to target, groom and exploit young girls, boys and women for his own sexual gratification."

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was arrested in July 2019 and has strongly denied allegations of wrongdoing. His trial continues.