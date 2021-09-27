The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie relationship timeline: Dating rumours, photos & more

27 September 2021, 12:59 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 13:01

The pair have sparked dating rumours after being spotted together on several occasions. Here's everything we know about the alleged couple.

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie have sparked rumours that they're dating after being spotted together numerous times.

The singer, 31 and Hollywood actress, 46 have been romantically linked after going on dinner dates and spending time together.

Here's all the times the rumoured new couple have ignited romance rumours.

  1. July 2021 - The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie go for dinner at Giorgio Baldi

    The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – and Angelina Jolie initially sparked dating rumours when they were spotted enjoying a dinner together in Los Angeles.

    The rumoured couple were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica moments apart from one another.

    The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were spotted exiting the same restaurant, sparking dating rumours.
    The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were spotted exiting the same restaurant, sparking dating rumours. Picture: Getty

    'Giorgio Baldi' – a luxury Italian restaurant celebrity hotspot – was said to have hosted the pair for a few hours on the evening of July 1st.

    Fans suggested that the pair strategically left the restaurant at different times, to avoid the dating speculation.

    However, the pair's fans still discussed The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie being an item.

  2. July 2021 - Angelina Jolie takes son Pax to meet The Weeknd

    The pair's LA dinner date was not the first time the pair had linked-up.

    The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie reportedly spent some time together in New York – where the actress took her son Pax, 17, to meet the singer.

    Angelina Jolie 'took her son' Pax to meet The Weeknd in New York, before their LA dinner date.
    Angelina Jolie 'took her son' Pax to meet The Weeknd in New York, before their LA dinner date. Picture: Getty

    The source told The Sun: "Ange has been in contact with Abel for a while, he was in New York at the same time as her and the kids.

    "They met up for lunch in private. She took Pax along because he's a big fan and they got along really well, he was obviously thrilled.

    "They are just friends, but who knows it could be more in the future, he's made no secret of the fact he has a huge crush on her."

  3. July 2021 - The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie attend a concert in LA

    The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were 'spotted on another secret date' at a private concert in Los Angeles later

    According to The Daily Mail, photos of Angelina and The Weeknd attending Mustafa's private concert appeared online.

    The original post came from Instagram account Deuxmoi, which showed the 'Earned It' singer with his friends and Angelina sitting with daughters Shiloh, 15, and 16-year-old Zaha.

    A fan page on Twitter also shared the images of Angelina, 46, with her kids and The Weeknd. 

  4. Sept 2021 - Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd go on another dinner date

    Fans have reacted on Twitter after Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd was seen arriving at celebrity hotspot, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

    While the star arrived separately from The Weekend, 31, the pair exited the luxury restaurant together.

    According to The Mirror, Angelina then headed back with The Weeknd in his car.

    The pair allegedly headed towards The Weeknd's mansion in Bel-Air.

    The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie reportedly headed back to his Bel-Air mansion after their dinner date.
    The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie reportedly headed back to his Bel-Air mansion after their dinner date. Picture: MLS

    A source told Page Six : "They're clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date].

    "He's definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he's starring in."

