The pair have sparked dating rumours after being spotted together on several occasions. Here's everything we know about the alleged couple.

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie have sparked rumours that they're dating after being spotted together numerous times.

The singer, 31 and Hollywood actress, 46 have been romantically linked after going on dinner dates and spending time together.

Here's all the times the rumoured new couple have ignited romance rumours.

July 2021 - The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie go for dinner at Giorgio Baldi The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – and Angelina Jolie initially sparked dating rumours when they were spotted enjoying a dinner together in Los Angeles. The rumoured couple were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica moments apart from one another. The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were spotted exiting the same restaurant, sparking dating rumours. Picture: Getty 'Giorgio Baldi' – a luxury Italian restaurant celebrity hotspot – was said to have hosted the pair for a few hours on the evening of July 1st. Fans suggested that the pair strategically left the restaurant at different times, to avoid the dating speculation. However, the pair's fans still discussed The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie being an item.

July 2021 - Angelina Jolie takes son Pax to meet The Weeknd The pair's LA dinner date was not the first time the pair had linked-up. The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie reportedly spent some time together in New York – where the actress took her son Pax, 17, to meet the singer. Angelina Jolie 'took her son' Pax to meet The Weeknd in New York, before their LA dinner date. Picture: Getty The source told The Sun: "Ange has been in contact with Abel for a while, he was in New York at the same time as her and the kids. "They met up for lunch in private. She took Pax along because he's a big fan and they got along really well, he was obviously thrilled. "They are just friends, but who knows it could be more in the future, he's made no secret of the fact he has a huge crush on her."

July 2021 - The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie attend a concert in LA The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were 'spotted on another secret date' at a private concert in Los Angeles later According to The Daily Mail, photos of Angelina and The Weeknd attending Mustafa's private concert appeared online. The Weeknd, Metro Boomin & Angelina Jolie last night in LA. pic.twitter.com/YYxDg1IbO5 — The Weeknd World🌅 (@WorldTheWeeknd) July 11, 2021 The original post came from Instagram account Deuxmoi, which showed the 'Earned It' singer with his friends and Angelina sitting with daughters Shiloh, 15, and 16-year-old Zaha. A fan page on Twitter also shared the images of Angelina, 46, with her kids and The Weeknd.