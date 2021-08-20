Inside The Weeknd’s new $70M Bel-Air mansion

20 August 2021, 12:09

The Weeknd has purchased a luxurious, nine-bedroom, mansion in Bel-Air.

Fans are impressed at the Weeknd's brand new Bel-Air pad, that boasts nine bedrooms and a music studio.

The Weeknd sparks new album rumours with cryptic post

Here are some pictures of inside the impressive mansion.

The Weeknd's new pad features many amenities, including nine bedrooms, luxurious balconies, a recording studio and a spa.

The mansion, that sits. on 1.6 acres of land, is fit for royalty.

  1. The mansion sits on a huge 1.6 acre plot of land in Bel-Air.

    The Weeknd's new mansion cost $70 Million
    The Weeknd's new mansion cost $70 Million. Picture: MLS
    The Weeknd's new pad hosts a recording studio
    The Weeknd's new pad hosts a recording studio. Picture: MLS

    The 31-year-old's mansion is also said to host a sports court, a sauna, a hammam, an indoor pool.

    As well as this, fans can be impressed by an outdoor infinity pool with a waterfall, a movie theater and a gym.

  2. The huge kitchen boats a giant island

    The mansion is in Bel-Air, Los Angeles
    The mansion is in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. Picture: MLS

  3. The home has intricate balconies

    The home boasts beautiful features
    The home boasts beautiful features. Picture: MLS

    The 'Cant feel my face' singer is said to have bought the luxurious home from Dutch media mogul Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  4. The mansion's bathrooms are fit for a palace

    The mansion boasts nine bedrooms
    The mansion boasts nine bedrooms. Picture: MLS

The singer previously lived in The Hidden Hills, California.

