Inside The Weeknd’s new $70M Bel-Air mansion
20 August 2021, 12:09
The Weeknd has purchased a luxurious, nine-bedroom, mansion in Bel-Air.
Fans are impressed at the Weeknd's brand new Bel-Air pad, that boasts nine bedrooms and a music studio.
Here are some pictures of inside the impressive mansion.
The Weeknd's new pad features many amenities, including nine bedrooms, luxurious balconies, a recording studio and a spa.
The mansion, that sits. on 1.6 acres of land, is fit for royalty.
The mansion sits on a huge 1.6 acre plot of land in Bel-Air.
The 31-year-old's mansion is also said to host a sports court, a sauna, a hammam, an indoor pool.
As well as this, fans can be impressed by an outdoor infinity pool with a waterfall, a movie theater and a gym.
The huge kitchen boats a giant island
The home has intricate balconies
The 'Cant feel my face' singer is said to have bought the luxurious home from Dutch media mogul Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The mansion's bathrooms are fit for a palace
The singer previously lived in The Hidden Hills, California.