Inside The Weeknd’s new $70M Bel-Air mansion

The mansion sits on a huge 1.6 acre plot of land in Bel-Air. The Weeknd's new mansion cost $70 Million. Picture: MLS The Weeknd's new pad hosts a recording studio. Picture: MLS The 31-year-old's mansion is also said to host a sports court, a sauna, a hammam, an indoor pool. As well as this, fans can be impressed by an outdoor infinity pool with a waterfall, a movie theater and a gym. The huge kitchen boats a giant island The mansion is in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. Picture: MLS The home has intricate balconies The home boasts beautiful features. Picture: MLS The 'Cant feel my face' singer is said to have bought the luxurious home from Dutch media mogul Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle, The Wall Street Journal reported. The mansion's bathrooms are fit for a palace The mansion boasts nine bedrooms. Picture: MLS

The singer previously lived in The Hidden Hills, California.