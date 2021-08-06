The Weeknd 'Take My Breath' lyrics meaning explained

6 August 2021, 10:56

What are the lyrics to The Weeknd's song 'Take My Breath'? What do they mean?

The Weeknd has dropped his hotly anticipated new single 'Take My Breath' from his upcoming album 'The Dawn Is Coming'.

The Weeknd new album 'The Dawn is Coming': release date, songs, features, tour & more

On Monday night, the single was unveiled in an Olympics promo for the Team USA Women’s Track & Field team.

The Weeknd shares the artwork for his new single 'Take My Breath'.
The track was also scheduled to air in Imax theaters before “Suicide Squad” this week, but has been pulled due to epilepsy warnings regarding to the “intense strobe lighting” in the clip.

Here's the lyrics meaning breakdown to The Weeknd's new song 'Take My Breath'.

"I know temptation is the devil in disguise/You risk it all to feel alive, oh yeah"

The Weeknd expresses that temptation can lead you onto a bad path. He also explains that you can give up everything you have worked on, just to feel like you're alive.

"It's like a dream what she feels with me/She loves to be on the edge"

In this lyric, The Weeknd reveals that the woman feels in a state of a higher realm when she spends time with him. He also sings about her loving the risk of "being on the edge".

"Want me to hold onto you tight/You pull me closer, feel the heat between your thighs (Uh, say)"

The singer makes a sexual reference about the women he's with wanting him close to her. He paints the women out to be invested in him in a sexual manner.

"Take my breath away (Take my breath away)/Nobody does it better, babe"

The Weeknd's love interest blows him away with how she pleases him. He reassures her that she does it the best and nobody else could compare.

  1. What are the full lyrics to The Weeknd 'Take My Breath'?

    [Verse 1]
    I saw the fire in your eyes
    I saw the fire when I look into your eyes
    You tell me things you wanna try (Uh)
    I know temptation is the devil in disguise
    You risk it all to feel alive, oh yeah
    You're offering yourself to me like sacrifice
    You said you do this all the time
    Tell me you love me if I bring you to the light

    [Pre-Chorus]
    It's like a dream what she feels with me
    She loves to be on the edge
    Her fantasy is okay with me
    Then suddenly, baby says

    [Chorus]
    Take my breath away
    And make it last forever, babe
    Do it now or never, babe (Ah)
    Take my breath away
    Nobody does it better, babe
    Bring me close to—

    [Verse 2]
    Want me to hold onto you tight
    You pull me closer, feel the heat between your thighs (Uh, say)
    You're way too young to end your life (Huh)
    Girl, I don't wanna be the one who pays the price

    [Pre-Chorus]
    Ooh, it's like a dream what she feels with me
    She loves to be on the edge
    Her fantasy is okay with me
    Then suddenly, baby says

    [Chorus]
    Take my breath away
    And make it last forever, babe
    Do it now or never, babe (Ah)
    Take my breath away
    Nobody does it better, babe
    Bring me close to heaven, babe (Uh)
    Take my breath

    [Bridge]
    Oh, oh-ooh
    And they'll see me
    Oh-ooh, ooh (Yeah, say)
    Oh-oh, oh-oh
    Oh-oh, oh-oh
    Oh-oh, oh-oh
    Oh-oh

    [Chorus]
    Take my breath away (Take my breath away)
    And make it last forever, babe
    Do it now or never, babe (Ah)
    Take my breath away (Take my breath away)
    Nobody does it better, babe
    Bring me close to heaven, babe (Take my breath)
    Take my breath (Take my breath a—, breath away)
    (Nobody)
    Take my breath (Take my breath a—, breath away)
    Nobody does it better, babe
    Bring me close to heaven, babe (Uh)
    Take my breath

