The Weeknd & Ariana Grande 'Die For You' remix lyrics meaning revealed

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics for The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's latest remix of 'Die For You'.

The Weeknd has released a remix of his 2016 track 'Die For You' - with frequent collaborator and pop singer Ariana Grande.

It's release was revealed after Grande shared a snippet on her social media of her part of the song earlier this week, and has now been released.

'Die For You' marks their fourth collaboration together, after 'Love Me Harder', 'Off The Table' and 'Save Your Tears'.

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics behind 'Die For You'.

The singers have released their fourth collaboration together. Picture: Republic Records

"And yes, I'm blamin' you"

This lyric in Ariana's verse directly mirrors that of The Weeknd's - he sings "I'm not blamin' you".

Ariana reveals that the other side of the story is the opposite to how The Weeknd originally put it in the 2016 version.

The Weeknd has released a remix to his popular 2016 track. Picture: Getty

"And I know you deserve it"

Ariana is both paraphrasing the first pre chorus from The Weeknd, but also possibly referencing the 2015 song 'Earned It'.

Ariana Grande also features on the track. Picture: Getty

Here are the full lyrics for the remix of 'Die For You' by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande:

[The Weeknd:]



I'm findin' ways to articulate the feelin' I'm goin' through

I just can't say I don't love you

'Cause I love you, yeah

It's hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold

But tonight, I'm gon' let you know

Let me tell the truth

Baby, let me tell the truth, yeah



You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

You're scared to be lonely, 'specially in the night

I'm scared that I'll miss you, happens every time

I don't want this feelin', I can't afford love

I try to find a reason to pull us apart

It ain't workin', 'cause you're perfect

And I know that you're worth it

I can't walk away, oh



[The Weeknd (Ariana Grande):]



Even though we're goin' through it

(Aah, ah)

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you (Ooh, ooh)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah



The distance and the time between us

The distance and the time

It'll never change my mind

'Cause baby, I would die for you

(I would die for you)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah



[Ariana Grande:]



I'm finding ways to stay concentrated

On what I gotta do

Baby boy, it's so hard 'round you

And yes, I'm blaming you

And you know I can't fake it, now or never

And you insinuating that you think we might be better

Better me and you

Yeah, I know you do (Ooh, oh)



You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

It ain't workin', 'cause you're perfect

And I know you deserve it

I can't walk away



[The Weeknd (Ariana Grande):]



Even though we're goin' through it

(Even though)

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

(I would die for you)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah



The distance and the time between us

It'll never change my mind

'Cause baby, I would die for you, uh

(I would die for you)

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

(I would die for you)



[The Weeknd:]



I would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby

I'm just sayin', yeah

I would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby

Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na



[The Weeknd (Ariana Grande):]



Even though we're goin' through it

(Ooh, oh, boy)

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

Baby, I would die for you, yeah



The distance and the time between us

It'll never change my mind

'Cause baby, I would die for you

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

Oh, babe