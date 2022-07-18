The Idol on HBO Max: trailer, cast, how to watch and more

The new HBO series features The Weeknd as both a producer and a character in the series.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has been busy creating a new series for HBO - this time it features singer The Weeknd in the main cast and a credit as co-creator, executive-producer and co-writer.

The Idol calls itself the "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood", and is a six-part series centred around an aspiring pop star and a cultish self-help guru.

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd star in The Idol for HBO. Picture: HBO

It is set against the backdrop of the music industry in Los Angeles, where actress Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) play the main characters of Jocelyn and an undisclosed name.

The trailer dropped on social media this weekend and it features everything from dance numbers to drug use.

Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, and Rachel Sennott at The Idol’s wrap party tonight. pic.twitter.com/sC0uTF3LXd — The Idol Updates (@theidolupdates) July 17, 2022

What happens in the trailer?

The one-and-a-half minute teaser trailer is jam-packed full of sleazy dancing, Hollywood mansions, partying and violence.

It appears that The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's characters will form a relationship, which appears to be manipulative and possibly even abusive.

Much like Euphoria is known for its impressive cinematography, The Idol features similar sweeping shots, but with a darker colour palette as the characters appear to be older.

Who is in the cast?

The Idol features a star-studded list of actors who have made their names for themselves through music and acting.

Among the names are Troye Sivan, Jennie Kim, Debby Ryan, Hari Nef and Rachel Sennot, who appear in main roles.

Troye Sivan is a successful Australian actor and singer, most known for his pop music such as 'Take Yourself Home' and collaborations with Ariana Grande and Martin Garrix.

Troye Sivan is part of the main cast of The Idol. Picture: Getty Images

Jennie Kim is most known as a member of BLACKPINK, a K-Pop group, and she also releases solo music under 'Jennie'.

Debby Ryan is a seasoned American actress, who has appeared in Disney and Netflix projects.

The Weeknd stars in the new HBO series. Picture: HBO

Hari Nef has most recently landed a starring role in Greta Gerwig's new film 'BARBIE', due to be released in 2023.

Newcomer Rachel Sennot rose to fame in 2020's 'Shiva Baby' and has multiple film projects to be released in the next year.

The Weeknd performing at this years Coachella. Picture: Getty Images

When is The Idol released?

The new series doesn't have an official release date, however production wrapped this month (July 2022).

The six-part series began filming at the end of last year and is looking to be released either late this year or early next year based on release schedules.

It will be available on HBO Max and possibly Sky Atlantic here in the UK.