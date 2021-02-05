The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez.

Who is The Weeknd dating? Who are his ex-girlfriends and is he currently dating anyone?

The Weeknd is currently thought to be single, but he has been in two very public relationships since he sky-rocketed to fame.

The 'Blinding Lights' singer, 2021's Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, has dated supermodel Bella Hadid and singer and actress Selena Gomez, but has also been linked to a few other ladies in the past.

In case you missed it, here's a comprehensive list of The Weeknd's dating history, from his ex-girlfriends to rumoured flings and more.

Bella Hadid The Weeknd and Bella Hadid dated on and off from 2015 to 2019. Picture: Getty The Weeknd famously dated supermodel Bella Hadid from 2015 until 2019 during an on-off relationship, splitting up and getting back together multiple times. The couple first met when The Weeknd asked Hadid to feature on the artwork for his album Beauty Behind the Madness. They began dating in early 2015 and were first spotted together at Coachella that year. That December, Bella starred in the music video for The Weeknd's song 'In The Night'. They first split in November 2016 due to their conflicting schedules. A month after their split, Bella walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show where The Weeknd was performing. "This is his second year performing, and I think he's going to kill it," Hadid told E! News, "There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance." In January 2017, The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez, before they split that September. Bella and The Weeknd rekindled their romance in May 2018, before splitting up once again in August 2019.

Selena Gomez The Weeknd dated Selena Gomez in 2017. Picture: Getty Two months after his first split from Bella Hadid, The Weeknd began dating former Disney star Selena Gomez in January 2017. The pair were pictured getting close at Coachella that April and made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May. They moved in together in September in Greenwich Village, New York, but split up a month later. The Weeknd is thought to have heavily referenced his relationship with Gomez in his 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy.

Rosalía The Weeknd and Rosalía were linked after collaborating on his 'Blinding Lights' remix. Picture: XO/Republic The Weeknd was romantically linked to Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía towards the end of 2020 after she featured on the remix of his hit single ‘Blinding Lights’. Rumours of romance began flying after the pair got up-close and personal in the promotional shots for the single, as well as the artwork. However, neither party have commented on the rumours and it's thought that the pair are just friends and collaborators.

Chantel Jeffries The Weeknd was reportedly 'casually dating' Chantel Jeffries in 2018. Picture: Getty The Weeknd was spotted with his arm around model and DJ Chantel Jeffries at Coachella in 2018, shortly before he got back together with Bella Hadid. While it's unclear whether or not things were romantic between Jeffries and The Weeknd, they do have one thing in common - Justin Bieber. Jeffries dated Bieber back in 2014, while The Weeknd previously dated Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez back in 2017.