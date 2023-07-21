Travis Scott, The Weeknd & Bad Bunny 'K-POP' lyrics meaning revealed

Travis Scott's Astro World Trailer

Here's the breakdown of the lyrics for Travis Scott's newest release.

Travis Scott is back and has brought fellow artists The Weeknd and Bad Bunny on his comeback track 'K-POP'.

This single is the lead from Scott's upcoming album 'Utopia', which is anticipated to be released on July 28 2023.

Here are the lyrics for Travis Scott featuring The Weeknd and Bad Bunny's track 'K-POP'.

Bad Bunny and The Weeknd feature on K-POP. Picture: Getty

You in Cannes and Saint-Tropez callin' out my name

The Weeknd (Abel Tesafye) was invited to 2023 Cannes film festival after premiering the HBO series 'The Idol' here.

'Callin out my name' may refer to The Weeknd's 2018 track 'Call out my name'.

Travis Scott is set to release Utopia soon. Picture: Getty

Here are the full lyrics to 'K-POP' below:

Gonna pop, baby

Vemo'



Swish, uh (Uh)

Move that shit out here (Here)

You full off one sip (Sip)

Fallin' off but I got grip (Grip)

All around the trap, it hit (Hit, hit, ayy)

All around the map, you trip (Skrrt)

Take it like nine out of ten (Yeah)

Think they gon' find that again

Think I gotta bond out again

Behind the tint, I sin, I vent

Can't forget about that place we went

Right after you put that in my head

Do you still pop 'em? Do you dance?

Do you still drop some'? Know you can

I got a lot but I'm still chancin'



Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah

Hace tiempo no te veo, eh

Es que ahora en Miami jangueo, eh, eh

Ya no tengo la Rodeo

Ahora en la G-Wagon spoteo, ey

Y te lo meto al frente 'e la playa

Como aquello' tiempo' de camino a Maya

Tú ni fumaba' y chingando te arrebaté

Dale, no pierdas tiempo, no lo piense', trépate

Tú bien loca, loca, yo bien loco, loco

Si ahora tu mai nos pilla, me pide una foto

La nota me explota, el ticke' lo exploto

Vamo' pa' Cayo Musha, ya le texteé al piloto, eh-eh



I know 'bout this one time

You felt like that winner (Winner)

That night was just so fire

I need you back sooner (Sooner)

You come back on this side

When sh*t get back cooler (Cooler)

We run it back one time

I'm grabbin' you uno (Uno)



Ooh (Uno)

Ooh-ooh (Mm-mm, mm-mm)

Ooh (Mm-mm, mm-mm)

Ooh-yeah (Mm-mm)



Mix the drugs with the pain

Let the waves lead the way

You in Cannes and Saint-Tropez callin' out my name

You know I'm wrong in my face, uh

You know I'm high off that K pop

Rubbin' up on your body

All your clothes, you gon' take off

South of France, we gon' party

This ain't some lil' yachty

We gon' f*ck 'til we seasick

You my bad lil' mami, mami

You love me, you could tell me you love me

Even if you don't mean it (Mm-mm)

Sex'll make you believe it (Mm-mm)

I love it when she up on me (Mm-mm)

Love when she'll call me, "Papi" (Mm-mm)

Even though she Korean (Mm-mm)

Get her wet like tsunami, 'nami, ooh, yeah (Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah)



I know 'bout this one time

You felt like that winner (Winner)

That night was just so fire

I need you back sooner (Sooner)

You come back on this side

When shit get back cooler (Cooler)

We run it back one time

I'm grabbin' you uno