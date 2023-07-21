Travis Scott, The Weeknd & Bad Bunny 'K-POP' lyrics meaning revealed
21 July 2023, 14:12
Travis Scott's Astro World Trailer
Here's the breakdown of the lyrics for Travis Scott's newest release.
Travis Scott is back and has brought fellow artists The Weeknd and Bad Bunny on his comeback track 'K-POP'.
This single is the lead from Scott's upcoming album 'Utopia', which is anticipated to be released on July 28 2023.
Here are the lyrics for Travis Scott featuring The Weeknd and Bad Bunny's track 'K-POP'.
You in Cannes and Saint-Tropez callin' out my name
The Weeknd (Abel Tesafye) was invited to 2023 Cannes film festival after premiering the HBO series 'The Idol' here.
'Callin out my name' may refer to The Weeknd's 2018 track 'Call out my name'.
Here are the full lyrics to 'K-POP' below:
Gonna pop, baby
Vemo'
Swish, uh (Uh)
Move that shit out here (Here)
You full off one sip (Sip)
Fallin' off but I got grip (Grip)
All around the trap, it hit (Hit, hit, ayy)
All around the map, you trip (Skrrt)
Take it like nine out of ten (Yeah)
Think they gon' find that again
Think I gotta bond out again
Behind the tint, I sin, I vent
Can't forget about that place we went
Right after you put that in my head
Do you still pop 'em? Do you dance?
Do you still drop some'? Know you can
I got a lot but I'm still chancin'
Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah
Hace tiempo no te veo, eh
Es que ahora en Miami jangueo, eh, eh
Ya no tengo la Rodeo
Ahora en la G-Wagon spoteo, ey
Y te lo meto al frente 'e la playa
Como aquello' tiempo' de camino a Maya
Tú ni fumaba' y chingando te arrebaté
Dale, no pierdas tiempo, no lo piense', trépate
Tú bien loca, loca, yo bien loco, loco
Si ahora tu mai nos pilla, me pide una foto
La nota me explota, el ticke' lo exploto
Vamo' pa' Cayo Musha, ya le texteé al piloto, eh-eh
I know 'bout this one time
You felt like that winner (Winner)
That night was just so fire
I need you back sooner (Sooner)
You come back on this side
When sh*t get back cooler (Cooler)
We run it back one time
I'm grabbin' you uno (Uno)
Ooh (Uno)
Ooh-ooh (Mm-mm, mm-mm)
Ooh (Mm-mm, mm-mm)
Ooh-yeah (Mm-mm)
Mix the drugs with the pain
Let the waves lead the way
You in Cannes and Saint-Tropez callin' out my name
You know I'm wrong in my face, uh
You know I'm high off that K pop
Rubbin' up on your body
All your clothes, you gon' take off
South of France, we gon' party
This ain't some lil' yachty
We gon' f*ck 'til we seasick
You my bad lil' mami, mami
You love me, you could tell me you love me
Even if you don't mean it (Mm-mm)
Sex'll make you believe it (Mm-mm)
I love it when she up on me (Mm-mm)
Love when she'll call me, "Papi" (Mm-mm)
Even though she Korean (Mm-mm)
Get her wet like tsunami, 'nami, ooh, yeah (Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah)
I know 'bout this one time
You felt like that winner (Winner)
That night was just so fire
I need you back sooner (Sooner)
You come back on this side
When shit get back cooler (Cooler)
We run it back one time
I'm grabbin' you uno