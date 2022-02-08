Euphoria Season 3: Drake's hit HBO show gets renewed, release date, cast, trailer, and more

Season 3 of the hit teen drama will return in early 2023

STOP EVERYTHING... Euphoria has been renewed for SEASON 3!!!

Making the announcement on the show's official Instagram page, the HBO's hit series will be getting another season set to debut in 2023.

Since the season 2 premiere, which made its return on January 9th, the show has broke new records with more than 14 million people turning into HBO and HBO Max, doubling the first season's average audience of 6.6 million.

Since its release in June 2019, HBO series Euphoria has become a massive hit. The show, which stars Zendaya, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira and Storm Reid follows the lives of a group of teens, who negotiate the hardships of sex, drugs and relationships.

Here's everything we know about season 3 so far...

When will Euphoria season 3 be released?

At the moment, there have been no announcement in regards to the third season of Euphoria, however, executive vice president, HBO Programming Francesca Orsi did make a statement about the renewing saying:

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3".

The filming of season three is rumoured to start in Q3 of 2022, however, given that season two was delayed because of COVID-19, and we still are in a pandemic, we're not exactly sure when filming will begin.

The cast of Euphoria at the season 2 red carper premiere on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

What will happen in season three?

There are no clues at the moment of what will happen in season three, however, based on the plot of the show fans can expect to see a lot of drama, fabulous tight outfits and Rue's Burgundy hoodie.

Who's is returning for the third season?

Fingers crossed that Rue and the other characters don't die in this current season, fans should expect to see the entire case back for season three.

Currently, the cast consists of Hunter Schafer (Jules), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Angus Cloud (Fez), Algee Smith (Chris), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Maude Apatow (Lexi) and newcomer Dominic Fike (Elliot).

The cast of Euphoria at the premiere for Season 2 on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Some fans have started throwing theories around that Barbie Ferreira might not be returning for season three after rumours of a rift between her and director Sam Levinson. It's being alleged that Barbie apparently walked off set after a massive fight with Sam, resulting in her absence at the Euphoria season 2 red carpet premiere.

Is there a trailer?

Unfortunately, no. There has been no new footage of season three, not at least until the premiere, which means we may not see Rue and the gang until late 2022 or early 2023 at the earliest.

Colman Domingo, Zendaya, and Sam Levinson attend the "Euphoria" Season 2 red carpet premiere. Picture: Getty

Euphoria season 2 is currently airing Sunday nights on HBO in the US, and Monday nights on Sky/NOWTV in the UK.