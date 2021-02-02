Euphoria Season 2: Drake's Hit HBO Show's Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot Details

Everything you need to know about Euphoria season 2. Picture: HBO

HBO has confirmed Euphoria will return for a second season.

Since its release in June, HBO series Euphoria has become a massive hit.

Owing to the success of the first season, the show starring Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, has been renewed for a second season.

Here's everything we know about season 2 so far...

When is Euphoria season 2 released?

While HBO has not confirmed an official release date for the second series of Euphoria, they have revealed that they fully intend on bringing the show back for another round.

However, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson says the show will begin filming season 2 in March.

During an interview with IndieWire, Levinson said they will begin filming in March, “And the goal is to release episodes this year, so that’s hopefully [what will happen].”

As season one dropped in the US in June 2019 and in the UK in August, it is likely that the new series will come out around the same time next year, allowing the cast and show producers a year to to put the new instalment together.

Who's in the cast of HBO's Euphoria?

As it stands, Zendaya is the only cast member confirmed for season 2, but it is likely we'll see Sydney Sweeney (who plays Cassie Howard), Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs) and Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughan) on our screens again.

When announcing the second season, it was revealed by Francesca Orsi (EVO, HBO Programming) that: “Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya. We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series."

Orsi continued: “We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

What will happen in the second season?

Euphoria follows the lives of a group of teens, who negotiate the hardships of sex, drugs and relationships.

In the first season, which was based on an Israeli mini-series, fans saw SpiderMan actress Zendaya take on a different kind of role, as she played the part of Rue Bennett, a drug addict who had just been released from rehab.

As she tries to make sense of her future and come to grips with what happened, Rue makes friends with a girl named Jules, and her life transforms dramatically.

While details on the second series are currently under wraps, we're hoping to see more from Rue.

Is there a trailer for Euphoria 2?

Filming hasn't even started on season 2 yet, so there isn't a trailer - but watch this space.