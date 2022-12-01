The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour': tickets, dates and more

The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour': tickets, dates and more. Picture: Live Nation

The Weeknd is taking his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to the UK next year!

The Weeknd is bringing his R&B flair of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour to stadiums across the UK next year.

He is taking the stage at London and Manchester Ethiad Stadium in the summer of 2023 as part of his European leg of his tour.

The Weeknd is bringing his After Hours tour to the UK! Picture: Live Nation

You're not going to want to miss these headline shows from the 'Blinding Lights' singer, who will be supported by none other than Kaytranada and Mike Dean.

The tour will kick off on Saturday June 10th in Manchester, and he will perform in London on July 7th.

The North-American leg of the stadium tour was sold out and broke attendance records thanks to The Weeknd's repertoire of hits, and will perform tracks from his critically acclaimed albums After Hours and Dawn FM as well as classics.

He will be bringing his biggest hits to London and Manchester. Picture: Live Nation

As well as selling out stadiums, The Weeknd also managed to raise $5 million for the XO Humanitarian Fund, and will again partner with the UN World Food Programme to raise money for charity.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 2nd December at Noon.

