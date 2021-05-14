The Weeknd sparks new album rumours with cryptic post

14 May 2021, 12:47

The Weeknd sparks new album rumours with cryptic post.

Fans are wondering whether The Weeknd is dropping a new album, just over a year after the release of his fourth studio album After Hours.

It's only been a year since he dropped his record-breaking album After Hours, but The Weeknd has already sparked speculation that he's about to drop some new music.

Firstly, the Canadian hitmaker swapped out his iconic red suit associated with the 2020 record for a fisherman-inspired outfit for his performance of 'Save Your Tears' at the 2021 BRIT Awards, which suggested the beginning of a new era for the singer.

Just a few days later, he shared a still from the performance on his Instagram with a cryptic caption, reading, "the dawn is coming...", which unsurprisingly ignited a frenzy among fans.

"WE ARE GETTING A NEW ALBUM GUYS," exclaimed one user, while another echoed, "NEW ERA?" One fan wrote, "next album hint", as another added, "Whatever is happening... I can’t wait."

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is yet to address the speculation, but some fans are convinced he's about to drop a new EP.

His last extended play, My Dear Melancholy, dropped in March 2018 and produced popular tracks including 'Call Out My Name' and 'Wasted Times'. It saw him return to his darker, moodier style following 2016's pop-infused StarBoy, and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200.

The Weeknd, who is known to constantly reinvent himself and adopt different imagery for each musical project, has been in the game for over a decade, releasing his first mixtape House of Balloons in 2011.

He release two more mixtapes that year, before dropping his album album Kiss Land in 2013 to mass acclaim. His sophomore effort, Beauty Behind The Madness, arrived in 2015 and catapulted The Weeknd into the mainstream, boasting singles including 'Can't Feel My Face', 'Earned It', 'Often', 'The Hills' and 'In the Night'.

