The Weeknd new album: 'The Dawn is Coming' release date, collabs & tour

What we know so far about The Weeknd's new album. Picture: PA

The Weeknd has confirmed he'll be releasing a new album soon - adding that he's "really proud of this one".

'After Hours' may have only been released a year ago, but already The Weeknd is working on some fresh material for fans.

Taking to Twitter on July 13, the 31-year-old revealed the news by posting "we gettin' there" - along with a CD emoji.

He followed up with another post saying he was "really proud of this one" and that "it's a full body of work."

It comes after the 'Starboy' singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, teased a new album back in May with a cryptic Instagram post, in which he stated "the dawn is coming...".

Many fans at the time took this to mean new music was on the way, sending everyone into a frenzy online.

So, here's what we know so far about The Weeknd's fifth studio album...

we gettin’ there 💿 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

When will The Weeknd's new album be released?

While we now know there's definitely a new album on the way, The Weeknd has yet to confirm when it will be released exactly.

In one post, he reassured fans he was "massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc...sic]."

Post-production can take anything from a few hours to a few months, depending on the artist and record label's requirements, and how much needs ironing out.

As we all know, The Weeknd is a perfectionist, so it's likely he'll take his time to make sure everything on the new album is just how he wants it.

massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc... 🤌🏾 🎶 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

What's the name of the new album?

Again, The Weeknd hasn't confirmed anything yet, but many think the new LP will be called 'The Dawn is Coming'.

Not only was that the caption he used when teasing new music in May, he also used sunrise emojis when confirming the album on Twitter.

Who will feature on the album?

In the past, The Weeknd has collaborated with some huge names - including Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Drake and Future.

The set list for the new album hasn't been announced yet, but fans have already been speculating who might appear on the new tracks.

One user speculated Lana Del Rey might be on a track, while another suggested Ariana Grande, following the pair's performance of 'Save Your Tears' at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Is The Weeknd going on tour?

He sure is! He also promises it will be "madness". See the full list of 2022 tour dates and venues below:

CANADA

January 14 & 15 - Vancouver, Canada @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

January 17 - Edmonton, Canada @ Rogers Place

January 19 - Winnipeg, Canada @ Bell Mts Place

February 1 & 2 - Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

February 3 - Montreal, Canada @ Centre Bell

April 10 & 11- Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

USA

January 23 - St Paul, Minnesota @ XCEL Energy Center

January 23 & 24 - Chicago, Illinois @ united Center

January 26 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Fiserv Forum

January 27 - Detroit, Michigan @ Little Caesars Arena

January 29 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena

January 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

February 5 - Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

February 6 - Uncasville, Connecticut @ Mohegan Sun

February 8 & 9 - Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

February 11 - Brooklyn, New York @ Barclays Center

February 12 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

February 15 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ Spectrum Center

February 16 - Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena

February 19 - Kansas City, Missouri @ T-Mobile Center

February 20 - Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Bok Center

February 22 - New Orleans, Louisiana @ Smoothie King Center

February 24 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

February 25 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

February 27 - Denver, Colorado @ Ball Arena

March 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

March 3 - Portland, Oregon @ Moda Center

March 4 - Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 6 - Sacramento, California @ Golden 1 Centre

March 8 - Oakland, California @ Oakland Arena

March 9 - San Jose, California @ SAP Center

March 11 - Los Angeles, California @ The Forum

March 13 - San Diego, California @ Pechanga Arena

March 15 & 16 - Anaheim, California @ Honda Center

March 18, 19 & 20 - Los Angeles, California @ Staples Center

March 22 - Glendale, Arizona @ Gila River Arena

March 25 - Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

March 28 - Orlando, Florida @ Amway Center

March 29 & 30- Miami, Florida @ FTX Arena

April 1 - Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena

April 3 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center

April 4 & 5 - New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

April 7 - Belmont Park, New York @ UBS Center

April 8 - Buffalo, New York @ Keybank Center

April 14 - St Louis, Missouri @ Enterprise Center

April 16 - Omaha, Nevada @ Chi Health Center Omaha

April 18 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

April 19 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

April 23 - Las Vegas, Nevada @ T-Mobile Arena

April 24 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Phoenix Suns Arena

April 27 - Fresno, California @ Save Mart Center

April 30 - Spokane, Washington @ Spokane Arena

May 1 - Tacoma, Washington @ Tacoma Dome

Europe

September 10 - Helsinki, Finland @ Hartwall Arena

September 13 - Stokholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

September 15 & 16 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

September 18 - Olso, Norway @ Telenor Arena

September 20 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

September 21 - Cologne, Germany @ Laxness Arena

September 23 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

September 24 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

September 26 - Vienna, Austria @ Stradthalle

September 28 & 29 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

October 1 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

October 3 & 4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

October 18, 19 & 20 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

October 22 - Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

October 24 - Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Center

October 25 & 26 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

October 28 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Saint Jordi

October 29 - Montpellier, France @ Sud De France Arena

October 31 & November 1 - Milan, Italy @ Mediolanium Forum

November 2 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

November 4 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

November 5 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

November 7 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

November 10 - Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

November 11 - Lyon, France @ Hall Tony Garnier

November 13 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

United Kingdom

October 6, 7 & 8 - London @ The O2

October 10 - Manchester @ AO Arena

October 11 - Birmingham @ Utilita Arena

October 13 - Belfast @ SSE Arena

October 15 - Newcastle @ Utilita Arena

October 16 - London @ The O2

November 15 - Glasgow @ SSE Hydro

November 16 - London @ The O2