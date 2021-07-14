The Weeknd new album: 'The Dawn is Coming' release date, collabs & tour
14 July 2021, 13:19 | Updated: 14 July 2021, 13:21
The Weeknd has confirmed he'll be releasing a new album soon - adding that he's "really proud of this one".
'After Hours' may have only been released a year ago, but already The Weeknd is working on some fresh material for fans.
Taking to Twitter on July 13, the 31-year-old revealed the news by posting "we gettin' there" - along with a CD emoji.
He followed up with another post saying he was "really proud of this one" and that "it's a full body of work."
It comes after the 'Starboy' singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, teased a new album back in May with a cryptic Instagram post, in which he stated "the dawn is coming...".
Many fans at the time took this to mean new music was on the way, sending everyone into a frenzy online.
So, here's what we know so far about The Weeknd's fifth studio album...
we gettin’ there 💿— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021
When will The Weeknd's new album be released?
While we now know there's definitely a new album on the way, The Weeknd has yet to confirm when it will be released exactly.
In one post, he reassured fans he was "massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc...sic]."
Post-production can take anything from a few hours to a few months, depending on the artist and record label's requirements, and how much needs ironing out.
As we all know, The Weeknd is a perfectionist, so it's likely he'll take his time to make sure everything on the new album is just how he wants it.
massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc... 🤌🏾 🎶— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021
What's the name of the new album?
Again, The Weeknd hasn't confirmed anything yet, but many think the new LP will be called 'The Dawn is Coming'.
Not only was that the caption he used when teasing new music in May, he also used sunrise emojis when confirming the album on Twitter.
Who will feature on the album?
In the past, The Weeknd has collaborated with some huge names - including Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Drake and Future.
The set list for the new album hasn't been announced yet, but fans have already been speculating who might appear on the new tracks.
One user speculated Lana Del Rey might be on a track, while another suggested Ariana Grande, following the pair's performance of 'Save Your Tears' at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.
Is The Weeknd going on tour?
He sure is! He also promises it will be "madness". See the full list of 2022 tour dates and venues below:
CANADA
January 14 & 15 - Vancouver, Canada @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
January 17 - Edmonton, Canada @ Rogers Place
January 19 - Winnipeg, Canada @ Bell Mts Place
February 1 & 2 - Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
February 3 - Montreal, Canada @ Centre Bell
April 10 & 11- Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
USA
January 23 - St Paul, Minnesota @ XCEL Energy Center
January 23 & 24 - Chicago, Illinois @ united Center
January 26 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Fiserv Forum
January 27 - Detroit, Michigan @ Little Caesars Arena
January 29 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena
January 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
February 5 - Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center
February 6 - Uncasville, Connecticut @ Mohegan Sun
February 8 & 9 - Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden
February 11 - Brooklyn, New York @ Barclays Center
February 12 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
February 15 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ Spectrum Center
February 16 - Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena
February 19 - Kansas City, Missouri @ T-Mobile Center
February 20 - Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Bok Center
February 22 - New Orleans, Louisiana @ Smoothie King Center
February 24 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
February 25 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
February 27 - Denver, Colorado @ Ball Arena
March 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena
March 3 - Portland, Oregon @ Moda Center
March 4 - Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 6 - Sacramento, California @ Golden 1 Centre
March 8 - Oakland, California @ Oakland Arena
March 9 - San Jose, California @ SAP Center
March 11 - Los Angeles, California @ The Forum
March 13 - San Diego, California @ Pechanga Arena
March 15 & 16 - Anaheim, California @ Honda Center
March 18, 19 & 20 - Los Angeles, California @ Staples Center
March 22 - Glendale, Arizona @ Gila River Arena
March 25 - Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
March 28 - Orlando, Florida @ Amway Center
March 29 & 30- Miami, Florida @ FTX Arena
April 1 - Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena
April 3 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center
April 4 & 5 - New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden
April 7 - Belmont Park, New York @ UBS Center
April 8 - Buffalo, New York @ Keybank Center
April 14 - St Louis, Missouri @ Enterprise Center
April 16 - Omaha, Nevada @ Chi Health Center Omaha
April 18 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
April 19 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
April 23 - Las Vegas, Nevada @ T-Mobile Arena
April 24 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Phoenix Suns Arena
April 27 - Fresno, California @ Save Mart Center
April 30 - Spokane, Washington @ Spokane Arena
May 1 - Tacoma, Washington @ Tacoma Dome
Europe
September 10 - Helsinki, Finland @ Hartwall Arena
September 13 - Stokholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe
September 15 & 16 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
September 18 - Olso, Norway @ Telenor Arena
September 20 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
September 21 - Cologne, Germany @ Laxness Arena
September 23 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
September 24 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
September 26 - Vienna, Austria @ Stradthalle
September 28 & 29 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
October 1 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
October 3 & 4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
October 18, 19 & 20 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena
October 22 - Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
October 24 - Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Center
October 25 & 26 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
October 28 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Saint Jordi
October 29 - Montpellier, France @ Sud De France Arena
October 31 & November 1 - Milan, Italy @ Mediolanium Forum
November 2 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
November 4 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena
November 5 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
November 7 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
November 10 - Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
November 11 - Lyon, France @ Hall Tony Garnier
November 13 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena
United Kingdom
October 6, 7 & 8 - London @ The O2
October 10 - Manchester @ AO Arena
October 11 - Birmingham @ Utilita Arena
October 13 - Belfast @ SSE Arena
October 15 - Newcastle @ Utilita Arena
October 16 - London @ The O2
November 15 - Glasgow @ SSE Hydro
November 16 - London @ The O2