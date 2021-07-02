The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie spark romance rumours after 'dinner date'

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie have sparked dating rumours. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie have sparked dating rumours after being spotted exiting the same restaurant.

The 31 year old rapper and the 46 year old actress were spotted departing from the Los Angeles hotspot.

The two left separately, despite reportedly having spent hours at the restaurant together.

Celebrity hotspot 'Giorgio Baldi' was said to have hosted the pair for a number of hours on the evening of July 1st.

The pair were spotted appearing to strategically leave the food spot separately - sparking rumours of a secret romance.

Angelina got a divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016. Picture: Getty

However, it has recently been reported that the 'blinding lights' singer is beginning a career in the acting business, and so he may have been meeting the Oscar winner for business tips.

Speaking to Page Six, a source close to the weekend said: "They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date], he’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in."

The pair left the restaurant seperately. Picture: Getty

Whether dating rumours reign true - fans seem extremely excited about the prospect.

One fan took to Twitter, saying: "if the weeknd & angelina jolie are together I will pass out".

Another tweeter said: "THE WEEKND AND THE ANGELINA JOLIE WERE SPOTTED TOGETHER???? Happy July to us!!".

if the weeknd & angelina jolie are together I will pass out — Big Jada (@shaniah_nicole) July 2, 2021

THE WEEKND AND THE ANGELINA JOLIE WERE SPOTTED TOGETHER???? Happy July to us!! pic.twitter.com/iZsEcpFiuj — Leah 💙 #FREEBRITNEY (@Crazy_Mofoo) July 2, 2021

Angelina Jolie and THE WEEKND?! Hold tf up I got a questions….. pic.twitter.com/DiutYmsncK — it was Hennywise all along! (@emotheaterkid) July 2, 2021

Not The Weeknd cheating on me with Angelina Jolie…. I’m low key proud 🥲 — brenda v (@bvbrendav) July 2, 2021

The Weeknd is set to write and co-star in a new HBO cult drama series, alongside the creator of the series 'Euphoria'.