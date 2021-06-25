Doja Cat feat. The Weeknd 'You Right' lyrics meaning revealed

The collaboration features on Doja's new album, Planet Her.

Doja Cat has dropped her hotly-anticipated new album Planet Her and it features a whole host of star-studded appearances, including a feature from The Weeknd.

The pop-rap princess and the R&B crooner have linked up for their seductive new joint 'You Right'. According to Doja, she had originally planned for the song to be solo, but The Weeknd loved it so much, she removed one of her verses so he could fit in it.

But what do the lyrics to 'You Right' really mean?

Doja Cat and The Weeknd have linked up for their new joint 'You Right'. Picture: YouTube

You know I got so much to say / I try to hide it in my face / And it don't work, you see through - In this song, Doja Cat reveals she's got a case of the wandering eye. She's got a boyfriend, but she's looking for something more with someone else.

Don't believe in fairytales, but we got our fantasies - Doja admits she and her lover don't fall for make-believe, but they let their imaginations run away with them.

And I know your history (Hey), met him before your peak (Hey) - Here, The Weeknd suggests Doja met her boyfriend before her rise to superstardom.

He's so connected to that woman that you used to be - The Weeknd believes Doja's current boyfriend is attached to the way Doja used to be, and isn't allowing her to grow into the person she's evolving into today.

Check out the full lyrics to Doja Cat feat. The Weeknd 'You Right' below.

[Pre-Chorus: Doja Cat]

I got a man but, I want you

I got a man but, I want you

And it's just nerves, it's just d**k

Making me think 'bout someone new

You know I got so much to say

I try to hide it in my face

And it don't work, you see through

That I just want to get with you



[Chorus: Doja Cat]

And you're right

You right, I got my guy

But I, I can't help it, I want you

Said, you right, I got my guy

But I, I can't help it, I want you



[Verse 1: Doja Cat]

I can't stop and look the other way

'Cause I know it could be, babe, and you never feel the same

You'd be thinkin' 'bout it every day

Don't believe in fairytales, but we got our fantasies

And it's me and you, no she

Tryna be all through your sheets

Have you all on top of me

Actin' like it's not that deep

Boy, you can take it off of me

Tell me what it's 'bout to be

Really feel it's bound to bе

I can't tell no one, but they all know

[Pre-Chorus: Doja Cat]

I got a man but, I want you

I got a man but, I want you

And it's just nеrves, it's just dick

Making me think 'bout someone new

You know I got so much to say

I try to hide it in my face

And it don't work, you see through

That I just want to get with you



[Chorus: Doja Cat]

And you're right

You right, I got my guy

But I, I can't help it, I want you

Said, you right, I got my guy

But I, I can't help it, I want you



[Verse 2: The Weeknd]

Girl, I want you like you want me too

I feel that energy (Oh, yeah) when you're on top of me (Oh, yeah)

I know your man, he ain't controllin' you

But you still hesitate (Oh) 'cause you choose loyalty (Oh, yeah)

And I know your history (Hey), met him before your peak (Hey)

He's so connected to that woman that you used to be

But-but-but the sex what clogged your memory

A couple strokes, I'll put it in, then you'll belong to me

[Pre-Chorus: Doja Cat & The Weeknd]

I got a man but, I want you

I got a man but, I want you (Yeah)

And it's just nerves, it's just d**k

Making me think 'bout someone new

You know I got so much to say

I try to hide it in my face

And it don't work, you see through

That I just want to get with you (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)



[Chorus: Doja Cat]

And you're right (Right)

You right, I got my guy (I got my—)

But I, I can't help it, I want you

Said, you right (Yeah), I got my guy (Yeah)

But I (Yeah), I can't help it, I want you