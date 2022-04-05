Why did Lil Uzi Vert and JT break up?

There’s trouble in paradise for Lil Uzi Vert and JT. Here's everything you need to know!

Fans of the City Girls' JT and Lil Uzi Vert are under the belief that the lovable couple have called it quits after the XO Tour Llif3 rapper tweeted and deleted the news that she broke up with him.

"Jt broke up with me over this dumb ass shit. I don’t even do nothin FML" he tweeted in the early hours of April 5th. According to reports, JT broke up with

So why did Lil Uzi Vert and JT break up?

Well... according to reports, Uzi attempted to shoot his shot with Distortedd on social media before to his connection with JT in 2015. "If you was meth I would Do it all day long" he told the Philadelphia musician.

On Monday (April 4), Distortedd retweeted Uzi's old tweet before deleting it. But it was enough to enrage the City Girl, who reportedly ended her relationship with her boyfriend after seeing the revived tweet.

JT explained that Uzi lied and originally told her that the Distortedd tweet was fake. "Idgaf if it was 2012 he said it was fake instead of old" she wrote adding:

"& since he want to run to the internet about it here y’all go!!!". Shortly before announcing the breakup, Uzi shared his frustration with social media tweeting: "I don’t understand why y’all keep tryin f**k my lil life I got going on up … damn what I do".

This is not the first time the couple have sparked rumours of a breakup. August 2021 saw reports that the couple had allegedly split after they unfollowed each other on social media. Then came the claims that they split due to Uzi's treatment of her City Girls bandmate Caresha.

He cleared things up in December when he rented out Nickelodeon Studios Park for her 29th birthday, surprising her with a McLaren. In March, he openly declared his love for het tweeting:

"I love JT so much that I will do anything for her she is the best feeling I ever had in my life".