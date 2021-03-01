Are City Girls' JT and Lil Uzi Vert dating? How long have they been together?

Are City Girls' JT and Lil Uzi Vert dating? Picture: Instagram

Is JT from City Girls dating Lil Uzi Vert? How long have they been in a relationship?

JT, one half of rap duo City Girls, and Lil Uzi Vert are rumoured to have been dating since late 2019, but neither have publicly confirmed their relationship.

The hip-hop stars have nodded to each other on social media and dropped frequent hints about their romance, including lyrics in their songs and tweets supposedly about each other.

But now, it looks like things have gotten more serious between the pair. Just this week, 26-year-old Uzi tweeted about the 'Act Up' rapstress, writing, "JT is the one," alongside a bat emoji.

"JT is the one," tweeted Lil Uzi Vert about his girlfriend JT. Picture: Twitter/@LILUZIVERT

When 28-year-old JT tweeted that she loved crab legs, Uzi was on hand to deliver the goods to his girl. "They on the way," he tweeted, to which she replied, "they brung them up thank you".

A few days before, the pair tweeted and deleted a pair of matching tweets that are thought to be about each other. Uzi mentioned he had "turnt a hoe to a house wife," while JT suggested she had "turnt a trick to my husband."

Uzi and JT flirted up a storm on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/@LILUZIVERT

Romance rumours were fuelled between the pair when JT uploaded a series of mirror-selfies to social media, where a giant diamond-encrusted ring could be seen adorning her finger.

Some of Uzi's fans recognised the ring as a custom Elliot Eliantte piece that the rapper had reportedly commissioned back in 2019. Eliantte is the same jeweller Uzi enlisted to create the $24 million pink diamond on his forehead.

Drama ensued, however, after Uzi tweeted about JT being "the one". His ex-girlfriend Brittany allegedly leaked a number of text messages between herself and Uzi, allegedly showing Uzi claiming he wants to be with Brittany.

JT fired back on Twitter appearing to claim she knew about the way Uzi moved, but was willing to accept it.