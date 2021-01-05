The best Hip-Hop songs of 2021 so far

5 January 2021, 14:50

The best Hip-Hop songs of 2021 so far. Picture: Getty

The hottest tracks from the likes of Eminem, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti and more.

Get ready to turn all the way up as we bring you the biggest hip-hop tracks in the world right now.

From seasoned vets like Eminem to stars of the new gen like Jack Harlow, there's plenty to go around.

Press play on the hottest new spins of 2021.

  1. Jack Harlow ft. Big Sean - Way Out

  2. Eminem - Gnat

  3. Playboi Carti ft. Kid Cudi - M3tamorphosis

  4. Kid Cudi, Skepta, Pop Smoke - Show Out

  5. NLE Choppa - Protect

