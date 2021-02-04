Why did Lil Uzi Vert pierce his head with a pink diamond? cost and surgery revealed

Did Lil Uzi Vert get surgery for the pink diamond in his forehead?

Lil Uzi Vert took to instagram to share a video of himself with a massive pink diamond firmly implanted in his head.

One fan questioned why he did not just put the diamond in a ring.

The 26-year-old rapper tweeted: “If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha."

The rapper added "And yes I do have insurance.”

If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha... And yes I do have insurance https://t.co/nflciHyfVN — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

On Wednesday (Feb 3) Uzi revealed that he went through a technical surgery procedure.

The rapper revealed that there is a long bar that was placed behind the pink diamond stone.

Many fans trolled Uzi, claiming the stone did not look as if it was in the centre of his head.

Lil Uzi Vert shows off his pink diamond implanted in his forehead. Picture: Instagram

However the rapper cleared up the claims by showing fans how it's able to move.

"So, it's actually in the middle," Uzi began. "This jawn in the middle. I just got a long bar in it because I just got it pierced and the swelling, when the swelling goes down..."

He continued "Short bar, so it won't move. Y'all keep talking about it's off. It's ’cause I got a long bar in it so it can move ’cause it's swelling. But when it go down, we gon‘ be right there."

Lil Uzi Vert did not name the specific surgery he had.