Why did Lil Uzi Vert pierce his head with a pink diamond? Cost and surgery revealed
4 February 2021, 17:41 | Updated: 4 February 2021, 17:44
The rapper began trending on social media after getting a pink diamond implanted in his forehead.
Lil Uzi Vert shocked his fans when he revealed that he had a pink diamond implanted in his forehead – but fans are even more taken aback by the cost.
The 'Baby Pluto' rapper is known for standing out with his unique face tattoos, facial piercings, and bold hairstyles.
Did Lil Uzi Vert get surgery for the pink diamond in his forehead?
Lil Uzi Vert took to instagram to share a video of himself with a massive pink diamond firmly implanted in his head.
One fan questioned why he did not just put the diamond in a ring.
The 26-year-old rapper tweeted: “If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha."
The rapper added "And yes I do have insurance.”
If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha... And yes I do have insurance https://t.co/nflciHyfVN— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021
On Wednesday (Feb 3) Uzi revealed that he went through a technical surgery procedure.
The rapper revealed that there is a long bar that was placed behind the pink diamond stone.
Many fans trolled Uzi, claiming the stone did not look as if it was in the centre of his head.
However the rapper cleared up the claims by showing fans how it's able to move.
"So, it's actually in the middle," Uzi began. "This jawn in the middle. I just got a long bar in it because I just got it pierced and the swelling, when the swelling goes down..."
He continued "Short bar, so it won't move. Y'all keep talking about it's off. It's ’cause I got a long bar in it so it can move ’cause it's swelling. But when it go down, we gon‘ be right there."
Lil Uzi Vert did not name the specific surgery he had.
How much is Lil Uzi Vert pink diamond worth?
Lil Uzi Vert reportedly spent a whopping $24million for the natural pink diamond that is implanted in his forehead.
The rapper revealed that he spent the last four years paying for the high valued diamond.
The pink diamond is between 10 and 11 carats, from jewellery designer Elliot Eliantte.
On Jan 30, Uzi tweeted "I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now."
He continued "This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond." Alongside his tweet, he shared 24 dollar bag emojis.
Eliantte & Co is renewed for their high value and high-end jewellery, which specialises on detailed diamonds.
Based in New York, the company has served celebrities for more than 10 years.
Why is Lil Uzi Vert being compared to Vision from the Marvel Universe?
Lil Uzi Vert became trending on Twitter after revealing his pink diamond.
While many fans complimented the rapper and questioned the rapper, others compared him to a Marvel superhero.
'Vision' was empowered by the Mind Stone that was similarly implanted in his forehead.
Paul Bettany plays 'Vision' in the Marvel movies and the recent Disney+ series WandaVision.
One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "Dude really went from Lil Uzi Vert to Lil Uzi Vision.".
Another joked "Turns out Marvel is recasting Lil Uzi Vert as Vision".
See more fan reactions below.
it’s almost like lil uzi vision wants the @LILUZIVERT memes to get worse 😔 pic.twitter.com/rFZid4n6AQ— shrav 🥲 (@shravthesav) February 4, 2021
Why was Lil Uzi Vert bleeding?
WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO
In a now-deleted tweet, Lil Uzi Vert shared a photo that showed blood leaking from his $24 million pink diamond.
He tweeted "If I don’t get it took out the right way, I could die .....". He then added "No seriously".