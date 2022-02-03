Nicki Minaj and the City Girls beef explained

JT quoted Nicki's tweet saying: Sag sister! ❤️ thank you for your time, your advice! A true queen…love you!", whilst Yung Miami quote tweeted it saying "Queen Tingz 🦄💕".

Hours after clips from Nicki's interview with Headkrack and Lore'l on The Morning Hustle radio show went viral, the queen of rap claimed that she had a conversation with JT and Caresha; squashing the beef ready to move on.

Nicki addresses the beef in new interview (2022)

Whilst doing promo for her latest single 'Do We Have A Problem', Nicki stopped by The Morning Hustle radio show with Headkrack and Lore'l to discuss new music and more.

When Headkrack asked Nicki whether or not she would hop on a track with City Girls as its clear that they are fans of hers, the rapstress revealed that she won't be working with City Girls.

Going into detail explaining that JT and Yung Miami's old tweets and videos dissing her were brought to her attention after she was eager to jump on one of their songs, she answered:

"Well… I don’t know. What I will say is that, a few years ago I saw a video of them and I asked someone on their team at the time about them. I was thinking about jumping on a record, one of their records that was out at the time. And then… social media happened".

She then elaborated on her point saying: "And the thing is whenever you post something on the internet, it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview, it’s there forever".

"So, as an artist and a human being first, if I, as just a regular human, was about to go to dinner with you tonight and then I get something that says, 'Yo, she don’t really fuck with you like that, she was saying this and she don’t really like you, and she said she hopes you actually never pop or never flourish’... i’m not gonna go out to dinner with you anymore because now I know that I like you, but you don't really like me".

Understandably, feeling like the City Girls don't like her, she continued to point out that's why she will not be working with them.

"That’s just a human way to feel, if you hear somebody was saying things about you—not just one thing—but repeated things, repeated tweets for years, not just one thing".

When presenter Lore’l added "It’s hard to let that go", Nicki calmly responded: "It’s let go. It’s let’s go, but it’s about, why would I work with somebody who doesn’t like me?"