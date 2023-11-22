Who is Jack Harlow? 5 facts about the 'Lovin On Me' rapper

Jack Harlow poses with VMA awards

By Anna Suffolk

Where is Jack Harlow from and does he have a girlfriend? Here's the lowdown on the 'First Class' and 'Lovin on Me' rapper.

Jack Harlow first broke into the global rap scene in 2020 with his viral song 'What's Poppin', and has been making music since childhood.

Since then, the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength with his chart topper 'First Class', and has now come back with his viral hit 'Lovin on Me'.

So, who is Jack Harlow and what is there to know about him? Here's the rundown on the rapper, including his hometown, height, girlfriend and more.

Jack Harlow is known for his hits including his feature on Lil Nas X's 'Industry Baby'. Picture: Alamy