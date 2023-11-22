Who is Jack Harlow? 5 facts about the 'Lovin On Me' rapper

22 November 2023, 16:53

Jack Harlow poses with VMA awards

By Anna Suffolk

Where is Jack Harlow from and does he have a girlfriend? Here's the lowdown on the 'First Class' and 'Lovin on Me' rapper.

Jack Harlow first broke into the global rap scene in 2020 with his viral song 'What's Poppin', and has been making music since childhood.

Since then, the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength with his chart topper 'First Class', and has now come back with his viral hit 'Lovin on Me'.

So, who is Jack Harlow and what is there to know about him? Here's the rundown on the rapper, including his hometown, height, girlfriend and more.

Jack Harlow is known for his hits including his feature on Lil Nas X's 'Industry Baby'. Picture: Alamy

  1. Where is Jack Harlow from?

    Jack Harlow was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and references his hometown and early upbringing frequently in his work.

    Indeed, in Winter 2023, Jack embarked on an arena tour across his home state of Kentucky.

    His Instagram bio reads 'Louisville, Kentucky', so appears to still live in the area despite his huge success as a rapper and budding actor.

    Jack Harlow is from Kentucky. Picture: Getty

  2. What is Jack Harlow's Age?

    Jack Harlow was born on March 13th 1998, making him currently 25-years-old.

    He has one younger brother called Clayborn, and is of French and Irish descent.

    Harlow started rapping at the age of 12, and continued to make his mark on music until his breakthrough on TikTok with 'What's Poppin'.

    Jack Harlow has released three studio albums. Picture: Alamy

  3. Does Jack Harlow have a girlfriend?

    Currently, Jack Harlow appears to be single and does not have a girlfriend.

    However, this always hasn't been the case, having been linked to the likes of Dua Lipa, Saweetie and Addison Rae.

    We probably won't find out if Jack is in a relationship unless it comes from him, having admitted he makes any girl he hangs out with or dates sign NDAs.

    British singer Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow were linked in 2022. Picture: Getty

  4. How tall is Jack Harlow?

    Jack Harlow's height is reportedly 6'3 according to a variety of sources.

    The rapper has never confirmed his height, however fans have speculated that due to pictures with other famous faces, he may be slightly shorter.

