Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa are dating, reports claim

Hearts are breaking across the world after Jack Harlow is reportedly dating Dua Lipa.

Reports claim that Jack Harlow is dating pop star Dua Lipa after they have been spotted together.

The 'First Class' rapper titled a song after the singer on his debut album, and this has clearly got her attention from Mr. Harlow.

Harlow said that before the album was released in May of this year, he FaceTimed Lipa to get her blessing, and things have hotted up for the pair since then.

The pair met back in November after Harlow penned a song about the singer.

Reports from Page Six suggest that the pair have been in "constant communication" ever since the pair met in person last month in Los Angeles.

According to the source, Jack was "very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance]."

Insiders report that he even flew to NYC last week to meet up with Dua after a performance.



Reports also claim that the two were spotted arriving separately at a restaurant in New York the day after her performance.

According to the source close to Harlow, “he is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

Harlow puts his infatuation for Lipa in the track as "Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature," so who knows what this means for the pair.