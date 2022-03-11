Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa 'Sweetest Pie' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of track 'Sweetest Pie' from Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have released the track and the music video for their highly awaited first ever collaboration called 'Sweetest Pie'. The sensual pop anthem sees both the ladies exude confidence and own their sexuality via the lyrics.

The music video, which Megan created herself, juxtaposes beautiful things with horrifying elements. "It’s a horror twist on things that are typically meant to be pretty lol" the Houston hottie tweeted.

To celebrate the release of both the track and video, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics to 'Sweetest Pie'.

"Booty like a pillow, he can use it while he's sleepin"

We all know Megan thee Stallion got a big ol' natural booty and in this line, she is saying that her butt is so round, fluffy and comfortable that he uses it like a pillow when he sleeps. We are jealous!

"That Hansel and Gretel, let him eat me up (Ah)"

In this line, Megan uses Hansel and Gretel as a metaphor for receiving oral sex, a fairy storey in which a young pair of siblings are enticed into a witch's house by the delicious food (gingerbread, candies, etc.) without realising it's a trap and the witch intends to fatten them up and eat them.

"Wanna put his Nutty Buddy in my Fudge Round (Bow)"

Megan makes a hilarious allusion to having sexual intercourse by referring two Little Debbie confectionary products, in keeping with the theme of sweet things.

"I'm so high that I'm on another altitude, and on my cloud, I got some space for you"

In this line, not only is Dua saying that she's too lit, higher than everyone else basically on a different altitude, she's claiming she's on another cloud and has zero space... which is a pun for the iCloud and its storage abilities.

Megan thee Stallion and Dua Lipa in the music video for their latest track 'Sweetest Pie'. Picture: YouTube

What are the full lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa 'Sweetest Pie'?

[Intro: Dua Lipa]

You've never been to Heaven, have you?



[Chorus: Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion]

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Yeah, yeah, yeah, ah)

Ooh, baby, we can go fast, I'll drive and you just lay back

I got the flavour that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

I might take you home with this, I might give you all of it (Yeah)

Come get your dose of the sweetest pie

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)



[Verse 1: Megan Thee Stallion]

Baby, I'm the sweetest, pussy is the meanest (Yeah)

Hot girl shit, but I'm cold every season (But I'm)

Know he got that pipe, let him bust it till it's leakin' (Yeah, mwah)

Booty like a pillow, he can use it while he's sleepin' (Look)

Don't be goin' through my phone 'cause that's the old me (Old me)

Ain't the only one tryna be my one and only (Tryna)

Real thick, movin' slow, that body like codeine

He a player, but for Megan, he cuttin' the whole team (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

That body lookin' nice (Lookin' nice)

I got cake and I know he want a slice

I wish a nigga would try to put me on ice (Brrr)

I ain't never had to chase dick in my life (Dick in my life)

I want that nasty, that freaky stuff (Freaky stuff)

Live under my bed and keep me up (Hey)

That Hansel and Gretel, let him eat me up (Ah)

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh

[Chorus: Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion]

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh)

Ooh, baby, we can go fast, I'll drive and you just lay back (Ah)

I got the flavour that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie

I might take you home with this, I might give you all of it

Come get your dose of the sweetest pie

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)



[Verse 2: Dua Lipa]

You got me hung up from across the room

I'm so high that I'm on another altitude

And on my cloud, I got some space for you

Got a taste for you, ayy



[Verse 3: Megan Thee Stallion]

More bounce to the ounce, pick it up, put it down (Whoa)

Wanna put his Nutty Buddy in my Fudge Round (Bow)

Pussy tighter than a bitch, he ain't had it like this

Toes curling like they're throwing gang signs on Crip (On Crip)

One thing about me, I ain't takin' no shit

He will, I know it's pissin' off his old bitch

Cesar Millan, I got his ass trained (I got his ass trained)

I gotta let a dog know who really run things (Huh, ah)

[Interlude: Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion]

You've never been to Heaven, have you? (Uh)



[Chorus: Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion]

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Ooh, baby, we can go fast, I'll drive and you just lay back (Ah)

I got the flavour that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

I might take you home with this, I might give you all of it (Whoa)

Come get your dose of the sweetest pie

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, ayy, ayy, ayy)



[Outro: Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa]

Real hot girl shit (Ooh, this the ride of your life)

Me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit (I might just give you a bite, I might just give you a bite)

Ah (Of the sweetest pie)