Addison Rae reacts to BFF Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's BFF Addison Rae has spoken out on the star's new relationship with Travis Barker.

TikTok star Addison Rae has revealed what she thinks about her BFF Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship with her boo Travis Barker.

On Sunday (May 16) Rae attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards and said a few nice words about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's romance with the Blink-182 drummer.

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae have been close since early 2020. The pair met due to Mason Disick, Kardashian's 10-year-old son, is a fan of Rae's videos. Picture: Getty

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 20-year-old dancer said: “I’m obsessed" in regards to the couple.

The He’s All That star was happy to reveal that as she gave the Hollywood couple her stamp of approval. “I love Kourtney and I love Travis,” she shared.

“They’re both amazing people and I wish them the best. They’re so cute.” she added.

Earlier this year, Rae appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Rae – who hasher 80k followers on TikTok- isn't the only one of Kourtney's friends who are here for their relationship

Kardashian’s close friend Tracy Romulus encouraged the pair to get married on a PDA-filled Instagram post, “Can we start wedding planning yet? You guys are the cutest ❤️❤️❤️” Romulus wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed their relationship in February. Picture: Instagram/@travisbarker

According to a Us Weekly insider, the Poosh founder’s close friends and family have given details on their plans to get married.

“Kourtney and Travis are so happy together,” the source said in April. “And friends think they absolutely will be getting engaged sooner rather than later.”

Although Travis is still yet put a ring on Kourtney's finger, he has done something a little more permanent — a tattoo.

The drummer first tattooed “Kourtney” on his body in April, and he recently let Kourtney tattoo the words “I love you” on his arm.

