Brit Awards 2022: Dave brings out Fredo, Ghetts, Giggs & Meekz during 'In The Fire' performance
8 February 2022, 23:05
Dave brought out his 'In The Fire' collaborators for an incredible performance at London's O2 Arena
After winning the Best Hip Hop/Grime award at the 2022 BRIT Awards, Dave closed the show in the most iconic way ever!
Performing an epic rendition of his hit 'In The Fire' alongside Fredo, Ghetts, Giggs & Meekz, the rap king took over London's O2 Arena with his collaborators following an epic night at the annual event.
Storming the stage with a choir and fire, the rapper shocked the crowd by playing the guitar, which shot out fire during the performance, proving once again that he is one of the best British rap acts to ever come out of the UK!
Earlier in the night, Dave beat Central Cee, Little Simz and AJ Tracy winning Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap act. In his winners speech, he thanked his fans.