Brit Awards 2022: Full list of award winners & nominees

The BRIT Awards 2022 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Here's who scooped up at the Brit Awards 2022!

The Brit Awards 2022 are well under way, as the world's most famous stars congregate at London's O2 Arena for music's big night out.

Artists including Adele, Dave, Little Simz, Ed Sheeran all picked up numerous nominations, with Adele picking up Song Of the Year with her single 'Easy On Me'.

See the full list of nominees and winner's below:

Artist Of The Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Group Of The Year

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Song Of The Year

Latest Trends by A1 & J1

Easy On Me by Adele - WINNER

Don't Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals

Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta

Obsessed With You by Central Cee

Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy

Bad Habits by Ed SheeranCold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa

Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta

Holiday by KSI

Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted

Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa

Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions

Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran - =

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Best Rock and Alternative Artist

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender - WINNER

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop, Grime and Rap Artist

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Best Dance Artist

Becky Hill - WINNER

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Pop and R&B Artist

Adele

Dua Lipa - WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best International Artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best International Group

ABBA

BTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

Best International Song Of The Year