Brit Awards 2022: Full list of award winners & nominees

8 February 2022, 20:12 | Updated: 8 February 2022, 20:45

The BRIT Awards 2022 - Red Carpet Arrivals
The BRIT Awards 2022 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Here's who scooped up at the Brit Awards 2022!

The Brit Awards 2022 are well under way, as the world's most famous stars congregate at London's O2 Arena for music's big night out.

Artists including Adele, Dave, Little Simz, Ed Sheeran all picked up numerous nominations, with Adele picking up Song Of the Year with her single 'Easy On Me'.

See the full list of nominees and winner's below:

Artist Of The Year

  • Adele
  • Dave
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Little Simz
  • Sam Fender

Group Of The Year

  • Coldplay
  • D-Block Europe
  • Little Mix
  • London Grammar
  • Wolf Alice

Song Of The Year

  • Latest Trends by A1 & J1
  • Easy On Me by Adele - WINNER
  • Don't Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals
  • Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta
  • Obsessed With You by Central Cee
  • Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy
  • Bad Habits by Ed SheeranCold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa
  • Heat Waves by Glass Animals
  • Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta
  • Holiday by KSI
  • Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted
  • Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa
  • Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions
  • Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan

Best New Artist

  • Central Cee
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes
  • Little Simz
  • Self Esteem

Mastercard Album Of The Year

  • Adele - 30
  • Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
  • Ed Sheeran - =
  • Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
  • Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Best Rock and Alternative Artist

  • Coldplay
  • Glass Animals
  • Sam Fender - WINNER
  • Tom Grennan
  • Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop, Grime and Rap Artist

  • AJ Tracey
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz

Best Dance Artist

  • Becky Hill - WINNER
  • Calvin Harris
  • Fred Again
  • Joel Corry
  • Raye

Best Pop and R&B Artist

  • Adele
  • Dua Lipa - WINNER
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes

Best International Artist

  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Lil Nas X
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

Best International Group

  • ABBA
  • BTS
  • Maneskin
  • Silk Sonic
  • The War On Drugs

Best International Song Of The Year

  • Your Love (9PM) by ATB/Topic/A7S
  • Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
  • Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) by Ckay
  • Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. SZA
  • Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby
  • Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix
  • Black Magic by Jonasu
  • Stay by Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
  • Calling My Phone by Lil Tjay & 6lack
  • I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin
  • Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER
  • Rapstar by Polo G
  • The Business by Tiesto
  • Save Your Tears by The Weeknd

