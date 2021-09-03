Dave 'We're All Alone In This Together' tour 2022: Locations, dates, tickets & more
3 September 2021, 15:14
Here's everything you need to know about Dave's upcoming 'We're All Alone In This Together', 2022 tour.
Dave has announced a UK and Ireland tour for his latest album'We're All Alone In This Together'.
The rappers last album 'Psychodrama' debuted at number one and won him the 2019 Mercury Prize.
The 22 year olds follow up album did not disappoint fans, almost instantly going number one, with 74,000 album sales in it's first week.
Here's everything you know about the stars upcoming album tour.
What are the dates for Dave's 2022 tour?
The highly anticipated tour is almost a month long, beginning on February 15 in Nottingham, 2022 and ending on March 3 Dublin.
What locations will Dave visit on his 2022 tour?
Dave's tour will see him hit many major cities, including:
- Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena - 15 Feb 2022
- Birmingham, Resort World Arena - 17 Feb 2022
- Bournemouth, International Centre - 18 Feb 2022
- Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena - 19 Feb 2022
- London, O2 Arena - 22 Feb 2022
- Manchester, AO Arena - 24 Feb 2022
- Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena - 25 Feb 2022
- Leeds, First Direct Arena - 26 Feb 2022
- Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena - 27 Feb 2022
- Glasgow, SSE Hydro - 01 Mar 2022
- Dublin, 3Arena - 03 Mar 2022
When will Drake's 2022 tour tickets be on sale?
The 'Samantha' rapper's tickets will be available to buy at 10AM Thursday, September 9 - 2021.
How much are tickets for Dave's 2022 tour?
Dave is yet to confirm the price of the tickets for his tour.
This page will be updated as more information becomes available.
Where are tickets for Dave's 2022 tour available to buy?
Fans can buy tickets for Dave's 2022 tour at https://santandave.com.