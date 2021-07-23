Dave 'In The Fire' lyrics meaning explained

See the full lyrics for Dave - 'In The Fire' below:

[Intro]

I know I got religion

I belong to the laws and crew

You see we fought and we get happy

That's the way we push them through

Oh

(Have you been tried-)

[Verse 1: Fredo]

Have you been tried in that fire?

I heard bullets sing higher than Mariah in choir

Spent a lot of time trappin', now I'm tryna retire

But the sh*t runs in my blood and I'm the guy they require

And these guns bring nothin' but prison and death, still

All my n**gas just admire the fire

Bro squeeze and he miss, but we admire a trier

Finesse king, you can never liе to a liar

But Fred got the fire, I firе for days

I gotta write them in my notes, they be ignitin' the page

Grindin' on cold nights, puttin' light to the flame

Now there's no flame that can melt the ice in my chain, yeah

I really put the ice in rice for the 'caine

Me and Santan, you won't see nothin' like this again

That's my young boys again, on the glide with the flame

I just really hope your block came with fire-escapes

[Verse 2: Meekz]

Before my entrance, I took the fire exit

Tried and tested, about twenty times arrested

Two times guilty, no comment, I guess they guessed it

Couple times bail, no forensics

This a easy pendant, I don't need a necklace

We stay protected and connected

It's the energies I'm blessed with

And now they watchin' like Netflix, had me doin' next shit

Tryna get rich, but what's rich?

Took more losses than Boris

I sold more boxes than the post-office

Twenty-one in jail, it turned me so solid

Why you think my vision sick, I changed the game in my brain

And sold robotics

If you fell in my fire, you probably roast on it

Heat up the stove, I put hope on it

Cah they don't care 'bout our lives, I put my soul on it

I'm done tryna be somebody to some nobodies

I'm bein' so honest, and they don't know porridge

[Verse 3: Ghetts]

If I get burned while I'm watchin', higher learnin'

Guns bustin', tyres turnin', that's a Russian and a German

That's your phone ringin', you can hear the beep

You won't be saved by the bell when you hear the screech

And it's so deep, open, ocean

This man escapin' some shells they can barely see

Me and bro raisin' hell, we gon' share the heat

Now put us in the same cell, we gon' share the sleep

Am I my brother's keeper? (It's deeper)

I'm my brother's leader (Speaker)

I'm the eldest

The one who had to make a name so the bells ring

So nobody would trouble my siblings in this whirlwind

My older cousin wasn't known for nothin'

Never had no one I could call, but I was old in somethin'

I'm diggin' deep with tool like I'm known for plumbin'

Somethin' in your chest like it's Robitussin

Word to arsonist, I burn all this

I stood in front of all three dragons and heard "Dracarys"

And now we're jumpin' out G-Wagons and murkin' parties

Man are comin' out with bangers and dirty dancin'

Nobody puts baby in a corner

I uplift my girl, like I'm Swayze in the water

And if it's already written, maybe I'm the author

So accustomed to the fire, I get shivers when I'm naked in the sauna

How, many times have they mistaken me for Scorcher?

I'm lookin' in the mirror, sayin' "Justin, just cool, huh"

Send Ghetts downstairs and tell them "Just bring me water"

And tell Ghetts I put somethin' in the formula

I'm focused, I don't need to burn the k*sh

This is Moses speakin' to the burnin' bush

I stood in front of the fire and learned to cook

Finished my verse and never heard a hook

[Verse 4: Giggs]

Riskiest numbers, this jungle, stick through your youngers

He's hungry, picked off the fungus

Kept humble, slipped him a hundred

Yeah, lived in a dungeon

Those AirMax, which nigga stung them?

Can't walk in my shoes, you could be riskin' a bunion

The government's twisted

I cover this shift to cover this Christmas

Forget them old friends, I'm done with those bitches

They color coded my brothers and sisters

Run the rhythm, you're a brother, but you run the rhythm

Try accusin' me of colorism

Blinded 'cause you look at me with tunnel vision

I was fallin', but I've gone and risen

Is this nigga trusty or Sideshow Bob when he's creepin' on Krusty?

Streets keep me tusslin', people disgust me

Racist disease, that shit that disgust me

Don't touch me on the streets with the sweeper

'Cause the streets pretty dusty

And I've always had love for genuine people that bust me

Santan and the gang advicer, I'ma check him out, I'm a analyzer

She was callin' me an antagonizer

Let me sanitize, where's the sanitizer? (Jheeze)

Just flutter by, he said "Giggs can you handle this?"

He said "Float like a butterfly"

I bring truths, but they love a lie

Plans, I'm the man you should run 'em by

[Verse 5: Dave]

In the fire, been tried

Affected the way I been wired inside

You can hide or glide

I could've been deported

That's the definition of a "Fight or flight"

You can type all you like

I know about homeless

Immigration, they took me from my mums arms

F*ck a gun charge, two swords, I'm a Ronin

Błaszczykowski, I'm tryna score with the Polish

Pain in my eyes, plans of me stayin' in the guide

With a vision that will changin' my life

Crimes on the rise, hates on the rise

Feel like everythin' but my mum's pay's on the rise

"Did you come through?" that's the question

Affording a burner was never mans problem

Adoption, we couldn't find homes for the weapons

By the station, we got polls, no election

In the fire, been tested

Before I had money, it was time I invested

Nothin' change, still time I invest in

Watch-game delicate, Tutankhamun, it's money in skeletons

All I gotta do is point, they're gonna sever his head

And tell **** that we're better as friends

Nights that I can't remember with some people I could never forget

Caza Cruz, you could bet a Nusr-et

Don't make me call a young gunner in the back of a ped

Slappin' a lead, civilians grappin' your friends

There's chaos on the main road

They called choppers and PEDs

All because of some sh*t that you said

I got killers with me (Killers with me)

And they love me, they make a mans heart stop

The sh*t you find horrifyin' gets laughed off

I'm like Meekz, bro, I won't stop, can't stop

Yeah, it's kinda different when the fire's what you start from

[Bridge]

In the fire (Yeah)

Have you been tried in the fire? Oh (Yeah)

Have you been?

[Outro]

Do your research to travel

Don't see, don't really see the corners of the world that ain't really interest you

And then, ehm, you know, 'cause then you meet new people

And then those people will tell you new stories

Then you become a voice for the voiceless

I mean, you should ask Daniel, really, where he goes to find himself

'Cause I don't know anything, I'm just speculatin'

More importantly for you and your family

You then get to ask the questions and answer the questions

About where you were made

Like "Where you come from, Where you're goin, London, Lagos, LA"

The journey is the film