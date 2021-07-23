Dave 'In The Fire' lyrics meaning explained

23 July 2021, 13:24

Dave's track 'In The Fire' features Fredo, Meekz, Ghetts and Giggs.
Dave's track 'In The Fire' features Fredo, Meekz, Ghetts and Giggs. Picture: Instagram

Dave has dropped his second studio album 'We're All Alone In This Together'.

London rapper Dave has dropped his long awaited album 'We're All Alone In This Together'.

Dave 'We're All Alone In This Together' new album: Release date, tracklist, features, merch & more

Track 'In The Fire' has shocked fans with surprise features from rappers Fredo, Meekz, Ghetts and Giggs.

Here's the hit track's full lyrics explained.

I heard bullets sing higher than Mariah in choir - Fredo begins by saying that he has heard gun shots, comparing the sound to singer Mariah Careys vocals.

And these guns bring nothin' but prison and death - However, he goes on to say that guns either get people put in jail, or killed.

Tried and tested, about twenty times arrested. Two times guilty, no comment, I guess they guessed it - Meekz raps the fact he was found guilty for crimes despite not giving any comment.

Twenty-one in jail, it turned me so solid - With this world play Meekz is referring to the 'So Solid Crew' who have a song called '21 seconds'.

How, many times have they mistaken me for Scorcher? - Ghetts has worked with MC Scortcher and is saying they are often mistaken for each other.

This is Moses speakin' to the burnin' bush. I stood in front of the fire and learned to cook - Here, he makes reference to a bible story where Moses is saw speaking to a burning bush.

Just flutter by, he said "Giggs can you handle this?" He said "Float like a butterfly" - Here Giggs makes reference to a famous quote by Muhammad Ali where he says “Float like a butterfly, string like a bee.”.

Błaszczykowski, I'm tryna score with the Polish - Dave is known for his football references and here makes reference to footballer Jakub (Kuba) Błaszczykowsk.

Feel like everythin' but my mum's pay's on the rise - Dave's mum is an NHS worker and here he makes reference to the lack of pay rises for NHS staff.

  1. See the full lyrics for Dave - 'In The Fire' below:

    [Intro]
    I know I got religion
    I belong to the laws and crew
    You see we fought and we get happy
    That's the way we push them through
    Oh
    (Have you been tried-)

    [Verse 1: Fredo]
    Have you been tried in that fire?
    I heard bullets sing higher than Mariah in choir
    Spent a lot of time trappin', now I'm tryna retire
    But the sh*t runs in my blood and I'm the guy they require
    And these guns bring nothin' but prison and death, still
    All my n**gas just admire the fire
    Bro squeeze and he miss, but we admire a trier
    Finesse king, you can never liе to a liar
    But Fred got the fire, I firе for days
    I gotta write them in my notes, they be ignitin' the page
    Grindin' on cold nights, puttin' light to the flame
    Now there's no flame that can melt the ice in my chain, yeah
    I really put the ice in rice for the 'caine
    Me and Santan, you won't see nothin' like this again
    That's my young boys again, on the glide with the flame
    I just really hope your block came with fire-escapes

    [Verse 2: Meekz]
    Before my entrance, I took the fire exit
    Tried and tested, about twenty times arrested
    Two times guilty, no comment, I guess they guessed it
    Couple times bail, no forensics
    This a easy pendant, I don't need a necklace
    We stay protected and connected
    It's the energies I'm blessed with
    And now they watchin' like Netflix, had me doin' next shit
    Tryna get rich, but what's rich?
    Took more losses than Boris
    I sold more boxes than the post-office
    Twenty-one in jail, it turned me so solid
    Why you think my vision sick, I changed the game in my brain
    And sold robotics
    If you fell in my fire, you probably roast on it
    Heat up the stove, I put hope on it
    Cah they don't care 'bout our lives, I put my soul on it
    I'm done tryna be somebody to some nobodies
    I'm bein' so honest, and they don't know porridge

    [Verse 3: Ghetts]
    If I get burned while I'm watchin', higher learnin'
    Guns bustin', tyres turnin', that's a Russian and a German
    That's your phone ringin', you can hear the beep
    You won't be saved by the bell when you hear the screech
    And it's so deep, open, ocean
    This man escapin' some shells they can barely see
    Me and bro raisin' hell, we gon' share the heat
    Now put us in the same cell, we gon' share the sleep
    Am I my brother's keeper? (It's deeper)
    I'm my brother's leader (Speaker)
    I'm the eldest
    The one who had to make a name so the bells ring
    So nobody would trouble my siblings in this whirlwind
    My older cousin wasn't known for nothin'
    Never had no one I could call, but I was old in somethin'
    I'm diggin' deep with tool like I'm known for plumbin'
    Somethin' in your chest like it's Robitussin
    Word to arsonist, I burn all this
    I stood in front of all three dragons and heard "Dracarys"
    And now we're jumpin' out G-Wagons and murkin' parties
    Man are comin' out with bangers and dirty dancin'
    Nobody puts baby in a corner
    I uplift my girl, like I'm Swayze in the water
    And if it's already written, maybe I'm the author
    So accustomed to the fire, I get shivers when I'm naked in the sauna
    How, many times have they mistaken me for Scorcher?
    I'm lookin' in the mirror, sayin' "Justin, just cool, huh"
    Send Ghetts downstairs and tell them "Just bring me water"
    And tell Ghetts I put somethin' in the formula
    I'm focused, I don't need to burn the k*sh
    This is Moses speakin' to the burnin' bush
    I stood in front of the fire and learned to cook
    Finished my verse and never heard a hook

    [Verse 4: Giggs]
    Riskiest numbers, this jungle, stick through your youngers
    He's hungry, picked off the fungus
    Kept humble, slipped him a hundred
    Yeah, lived in a dungeon
    Those AirMax, which nigga stung them?
    Can't walk in my shoes, you could be riskin' a bunion
    The government's twisted
    I cover this shift to cover this Christmas
    Forget them old friends, I'm done with those bitches
    They color coded my brothers and sisters
    Run the rhythm, you're a brother, but you run the rhythm
    Try accusin' me of colorism
    Blinded 'cause you look at me with tunnel vision
    I was fallin', but I've gone and risen
    Is this nigga trusty or Sideshow Bob when he's creepin' on Krusty?
    Streets keep me tusslin', people disgust me
    Racist disease, that shit that disgust me
    Don't touch me on the streets with the sweeper
    'Cause the streets pretty dusty
    And I've always had love for genuine people that bust me
    Santan and the gang advicer, I'ma check him out, I'm a analyzer
    She was callin' me an antagonizer
    Let me sanitize, where's the sanitizer? (Jheeze)
    Just flutter by, he said "Giggs can you handle this?"
    He said "Float like a butterfly"
    I bring truths, but they love a lie
    Plans, I'm the man you should run 'em by

    [Verse 5: Dave]
    In the fire, been tried
    Affected the way I been wired inside
    You can hide or glide
    I could've been deported
    That's the definition of a "Fight or flight"
    You can type all you like
    I know about homeless
    Immigration, they took me from my mums arms
    F*ck a gun charge, two swords, I'm a Ronin
    Błaszczykowski, I'm tryna score with the Polish
    Pain in my eyes, plans of me stayin' in the guide
    With a vision that will changin' my life
    Crimes on the rise, hates on the rise
    Feel like everythin' but my mum's pay's on the rise
    "Did you come through?" that's the question
    Affording a burner was never mans problem
    Adoption, we couldn't find homes for the weapons
    By the station, we got polls, no election
    In the fire, been tested
    Before I had money, it was time I invested
    Nothin' change, still time I invest in
    Watch-game delicate, Tutankhamun, it's money in skeletons
    All I gotta do is point, they're gonna sever his head
    And tell **** that we're better as friends
    Nights that I can't remember with some people I could never forget
    Caza Cruz, you could bet a Nusr-et
    Don't make me call a young gunner in the back of a ped
    Slappin' a lead, civilians grappin' your friends
    There's chaos on the main road
    They called choppers and PEDs
    All because of some sh*t that you said
    I got killers with me (Killers with me)
    And they love me, they make a mans heart stop
    The sh*t you find horrifyin' gets laughed off
    I'm like Meekz, bro, I won't stop, can't stop
    Yeah, it's kinda different when the fire's what you start from

    [Bridge]
    In the fire (Yeah)
    Have you been tried in the fire? Oh (Yeah)
    Have you been?

    [Outro]
    Do your research to travel
    Don't see, don't really see the corners of the world that ain't really interest you
    And then, ehm, you know, 'cause then you meet new people
    And then those people will tell you new stories
    Then you become a voice for the voiceless
    I mean, you should ask Daniel, really, where he goes to find himself
    'Cause I don't know anything, I'm just speculatin'
    More importantly for you and your family
    You then get to ask the questions and answer the questions
    About where you were made
    Like "Where you come from, Where you're goin, London, Lagos, LA"
    The journey is the film

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Dave 'Heart Attack' lyrics meaning explained

Dave 'Heart Attack' lyrics meaning explained

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow have dropped new track 'Industry Baby'.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow 'Industry Baby' lyrics meaning explained
Keyshia Cole breaks silence on late mother Frankie Lons death in emotional tribute post

Keyshia Cole breaks silence on late mother Frankie Lons death in emotional tribute post
Jay-Z hints at 'Watch The Throne 2' as he reunites with Kanye West on 'Donda' song

Jay-Z hints at 'Watch The Throne 2' as he reunites with Kanye West on 'Donda' song

Jay Z

Trending

Hugo came after Toby during re-coupling speech

Love Island fans react to Hugo Hammond slamming Toby for 'treating Chloe badly'
Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

Kanye West

Dave has announced his second studio album

Dave 'We're All Alone In This Together' new album: Release date, tracklist, features, merch & more
Kanye West 'No Child Left Behind' lyrics meaning explained

Kanye West 'No Child Left Behind' lyrics meaning explained

Kanye West

Lil Baby has claimed he is the 'Lil Wayne of this generation'

Lil Baby names himself the ‘Lil Wayne of this new generation’

Lil' Wayne