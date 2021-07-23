Dave 'In The Fire' lyrics meaning explained
23 July 2021, 13:24
Dave has dropped his second studio album 'We're All Alone In This Together'.
London rapper Dave has dropped his long awaited album 'We're All Alone In This Together'.
Dave 'We're All Alone In This Together' new album: Release date, tracklist, features, merch & more
Track 'In The Fire' has shocked fans with surprise features from rappers Fredo, Meekz, Ghetts and Giggs.
Here's the hit track's full lyrics explained.
I heard bullets sing higher than Mariah in choir - Fredo begins by saying that he has heard gun shots, comparing the sound to singer Mariah Careys vocals.
And these guns bring nothin' but prison and death - However, he goes on to say that guns either get people put in jail, or killed.
Tried and tested, about twenty times arrested. Two times guilty, no comment, I guess they guessed it - Meekz raps the fact he was found guilty for crimes despite not giving any comment.
Twenty-one in jail, it turned me so solid - With this world play Meekz is referring to the 'So Solid Crew' who have a song called '21 seconds'.
How, many times have they mistaken me for Scorcher? - Ghetts has worked with MC Scortcher and is saying they are often mistaken for each other.
This is Moses speakin' to the burnin' bush. I stood in front of the fire and learned to cook - Here, he makes reference to a bible story where Moses is saw speaking to a burning bush.
Just flutter by, he said "Giggs can you handle this?" He said "Float like a butterfly" - Here Giggs makes reference to a famous quote by Muhammad Ali where he says “Float like a butterfly, string like a bee.”.
Błaszczykowski, I'm tryna score with the Polish - Dave is known for his football references and here makes reference to footballer Jakub (Kuba) Błaszczykowsk.
Feel like everythin' but my mum's pay's on the rise - Dave's mum is an NHS worker and here he makes reference to the lack of pay rises for NHS staff.
See the full lyrics for Dave - 'In The Fire' below:
[Intro]
I know I got religion
I belong to the laws and crew
You see we fought and we get happy
That's the way we push them through
Oh
(Have you been tried-)
[Verse 1: Fredo]
Have you been tried in that fire?
I heard bullets sing higher than Mariah in choir
Spent a lot of time trappin', now I'm tryna retire
But the sh*t runs in my blood and I'm the guy they require
And these guns bring nothin' but prison and death, still
All my n**gas just admire the fire
Bro squeeze and he miss, but we admire a trier
Finesse king, you can never liе to a liar
But Fred got the fire, I firе for days
I gotta write them in my notes, they be ignitin' the page
Grindin' on cold nights, puttin' light to the flame
Now there's no flame that can melt the ice in my chain, yeah
I really put the ice in rice for the 'caine
Me and Santan, you won't see nothin' like this again
That's my young boys again, on the glide with the flame
I just really hope your block came with fire-escapes
[Verse 2: Meekz]
Before my entrance, I took the fire exit
Tried and tested, about twenty times arrested
Two times guilty, no comment, I guess they guessed it
Couple times bail, no forensics
This a easy pendant, I don't need a necklace
We stay protected and connected
It's the energies I'm blessed with
And now they watchin' like Netflix, had me doin' next shit
Tryna get rich, but what's rich?
Took more losses than Boris
I sold more boxes than the post-office
Twenty-one in jail, it turned me so solid
Why you think my vision sick, I changed the game in my brain
And sold robotics
If you fell in my fire, you probably roast on it
Heat up the stove, I put hope on it
Cah they don't care 'bout our lives, I put my soul on it
I'm done tryna be somebody to some nobodies
I'm bein' so honest, and they don't know porridge
[Verse 3: Ghetts]
If I get burned while I'm watchin', higher learnin'
Guns bustin', tyres turnin', that's a Russian and a German
That's your phone ringin', you can hear the beep
You won't be saved by the bell when you hear the screech
And it's so deep, open, ocean
This man escapin' some shells they can barely see
Me and bro raisin' hell, we gon' share the heat
Now put us in the same cell, we gon' share the sleep
Am I my brother's keeper? (It's deeper)
I'm my brother's leader (Speaker)
I'm the eldest
The one who had to make a name so the bells ring
So nobody would trouble my siblings in this whirlwind
My older cousin wasn't known for nothin'
Never had no one I could call, but I was old in somethin'
I'm diggin' deep with tool like I'm known for plumbin'
Somethin' in your chest like it's Robitussin
Word to arsonist, I burn all this
I stood in front of all three dragons and heard "Dracarys"
And now we're jumpin' out G-Wagons and murkin' parties
Man are comin' out with bangers and dirty dancin'
Nobody puts baby in a corner
I uplift my girl, like I'm Swayze in the water
And if it's already written, maybe I'm the author
So accustomed to the fire, I get shivers when I'm naked in the sauna
How, many times have they mistaken me for Scorcher?
I'm lookin' in the mirror, sayin' "Justin, just cool, huh"
Send Ghetts downstairs and tell them "Just bring me water"
And tell Ghetts I put somethin' in the formula
I'm focused, I don't need to burn the k*sh
This is Moses speakin' to the burnin' bush
I stood in front of the fire and learned to cook
Finished my verse and never heard a hook
[Verse 4: Giggs]
Riskiest numbers, this jungle, stick through your youngers
He's hungry, picked off the fungus
Kept humble, slipped him a hundred
Yeah, lived in a dungeon
Those AirMax, which nigga stung them?
Can't walk in my shoes, you could be riskin' a bunion
The government's twisted
I cover this shift to cover this Christmas
Forget them old friends, I'm done with those bitches
They color coded my brothers and sisters
Run the rhythm, you're a brother, but you run the rhythm
Try accusin' me of colorism
Blinded 'cause you look at me with tunnel vision
I was fallin', but I've gone and risen
Is this nigga trusty or Sideshow Bob when he's creepin' on Krusty?
Streets keep me tusslin', people disgust me
Racist disease, that shit that disgust me
Don't touch me on the streets with the sweeper
'Cause the streets pretty dusty
And I've always had love for genuine people that bust me
Santan and the gang advicer, I'ma check him out, I'm a analyzer
She was callin' me an antagonizer
Let me sanitize, where's the sanitizer? (Jheeze)
Just flutter by, he said "Giggs can you handle this?"
He said "Float like a butterfly"
I bring truths, but they love a lie
Plans, I'm the man you should run 'em by
[Verse 5: Dave]
In the fire, been tried
Affected the way I been wired inside
You can hide or glide
I could've been deported
That's the definition of a "Fight or flight"
You can type all you like
I know about homeless
Immigration, they took me from my mums arms
F*ck a gun charge, two swords, I'm a Ronin
Błaszczykowski, I'm tryna score with the Polish
Pain in my eyes, plans of me stayin' in the guide
With a vision that will changin' my life
Crimes on the rise, hates on the rise
Feel like everythin' but my mum's pay's on the rise
"Did you come through?" that's the question
Affording a burner was never mans problem
Adoption, we couldn't find homes for the weapons
By the station, we got polls, no election
In the fire, been tested
Before I had money, it was time I invested
Nothin' change, still time I invest in
Watch-game delicate, Tutankhamun, it's money in skeletons
All I gotta do is point, they're gonna sever his head
And tell **** that we're better as friends
Nights that I can't remember with some people I could never forget
Caza Cruz, you could bet a Nusr-et
Don't make me call a young gunner in the back of a ped
Slappin' a lead, civilians grappin' your friends
There's chaos on the main road
They called choppers and PEDs
All because of some sh*t that you said
I got killers with me (Killers with me)
And they love me, they make a mans heart stop
The sh*t you find horrifyin' gets laughed off
I'm like Meekz, bro, I won't stop, can't stop
Yeah, it's kinda different when the fire's what you start from
[Bridge]
In the fire (Yeah)
Have you been tried in the fire? Oh (Yeah)
Have you been?
[Outro]
Do your research to travel
Don't see, don't really see the corners of the world that ain't really interest you
And then, ehm, you know, 'cause then you meet new people
And then those people will tell you new stories
Then you become a voice for the voiceless
I mean, you should ask Daniel, really, where he goes to find himself
'Cause I don't know anything, I'm just speculatin'
More importantly for you and your family
You then get to ask the questions and answer the questions
About where you were made
Like "Where you come from, Where you're goin, London, Lagos, LA"
The journey is the film