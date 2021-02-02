Ghetts 'Conflict Of Interest' new album: release date, tracklist, features & more

Ghetts 'Conflict Of Interest' new album: release date, tracklist, features & more. Picture: Getty/Warner Records

The East-London MC has revealed he will be dropping his new album 'Conflict Of Interest' this month.

UK MC Ghetts has revealed that he will be dropping his new album "Conflict Of Interest" this month.

Following from his previous 2018 project ‘Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament’, fans are expecting nothing but greatness from the rappers new album.

Find out more about Ghetts new album below.