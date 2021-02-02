Ghetts 'Conflict Of Interest' new album: release date, tracklist, features & more
2 February 2021, 13:15
The East-London MC has revealed he will be dropping his new album 'Conflict Of Interest' this month.
UK MC Ghetts has revealed that he will be dropping his new album "Conflict Of Interest" this month.
Following from his previous 2018 project ‘Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament’, fans are expecting nothing but greatness from the rappers new album.
Find out more about Ghetts new album below.
-
What is Ghetts album 'Conflict Of Interest' release date?
Ghetts surprised his fans when he dropped an image of his 'Conflict Of Interest' album artwork on Instagram.
On Wednesday (Jan 27) the East-London MC shared an image of his current self, him as a child, and himself as a teen.
The artwork depicts an 'inner child' in conflict with his 'evolved self'. The text on the album cover read 'Conflict Of Interest'.
The following day, Ghetts shared his tracklist with his fans, where he also announced the release date of the album.
"Conflict Of Interest out 19/02/21 pre-order now #linkinbio#ConflictOfInterest #GIIG" Ghetts wrote on Instagram.
The announcement of Ghetts ‘Conflict Of Interest’ album, comes after the rapper released the songs and visuals to ‘Mozambique’,‘Skengman’ and 'Proud Family'.
-
Who will feature on Ghetts new album?
Ghetts revealed the tracklist of his forthcoming album 'Conflict Of Interest on instagram last week.
On Thursday (Jan 28) rapper shared a visual which flicked through different images of people who may potentially be featuring on the album.
The next day, Ghetts returned to Instagram to announce the tracklist for the album.
Ttracklist announcement also reveals the artists who will feature on the album, such as; Jaykae, Moonchild Sanelly, Skepta, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Giggs, Wretch 32, Pa Salieu, Emile Sande, Aida Lae, Miraa May, Backroad Gee and Hamzaa.
-
What is the tracklist for What is Ghetts album 'Conflict Of Interest'?
On Thursday (Jan 28) Ghetts revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated album 'Conflict Of Interest' with a slick visual on social media.
The rapper captioned the video “Conflict Of Interest out 19/02/21 pre-order now.”
See the tracklist for Ghetts 'Conflict Of Interest' album below.
1.Fine Wine
2.Mozambique (feat. Jaykae & Moonchild Sanelly)
3.Fire and Brimstone
4.Hop Out
5.IC3 (feat. Skepta)
6.Autobiography
7.Good Hearts (feat. Aida Lae)
8.Dead To Me
9.10,000 Tears (feat. Ed Sheeran)
10.Sonya (feat. Emeli Sandé)
11.Proud Family
12.Skengman (feat. Stormzy)
13.No Mercy (feat. Pa Salieu & Backroad Gee)
14.Crud (feat. Giggs)
15.Squeeze (feat. Miraa May)
16.Little Bo Peep (feat. Dave, Hamzaa & Wretch 32)