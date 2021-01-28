Chip 'Snakes & Ladders' new album: release date, tracklist, features, merch & more
28 January 2021, 17:27 | Updated: 28 January 2021, 17:33
UK rapper Chip has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming mixtape 'Snakes & Ladders'.
Chip had an explosive return to the scene last year after taking a short hiatus. The North London rapper released a collaborative studio album with Skepta and Young Adz 'Insomnia'.
Chip's '10 Commandments' Stormzy diss lyrics meaning revealed
The 'Grime Scene Saviour' also took social media by storm when he dropped his diss tracks towards his rival MC, Stormzy, titled 'Killer MC' and 'Flowers'.
In January 2021, Chip released another track aimed at Stormzy, called '10 Commandments'. Chip has consistently demonstrated that he is back in the game for good, releasing banger after banger.
This time – the MC has revealed that he will be dropping his forthcoming mixtape 'Snakes and Ladders' soon.
Find out more about the project below.
-
What is the release date for Chip's 'Snakes & Ladders' mixtape?
On Chip's 30th birthday (Nov 26, 2020), the MC took to social media to announce his forthcoming mixtape 'Snakes & Ladders'.
The star shared an montage clip of throwbacks of himself on Instagram, writing: “HBD ME CHAPTER 30 […] MY GIFT TO MY SUPPORTERS IS MY TAPE WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PRE ORDER FROM 6PM TODAY. “
"‘SNAKES & LADDERS’ 29.01.21. THE MARATHON CONTINUES. ALL GLORY TO GOD. LOVE YOU ALL.”
A few days later (Nov 29) Chip revealed the release date for the album is Friday 29th January 2021.
Taking to Instagram, the MC shared an image of the artwork for his new project.
Chip captioned the image "The art work for the tape. Brazy. Big up everyone pre ordering I appreciate you. 21 tracks. 29.01.21"
"Can’t wait to drop the new uniform/merch collection for you all as well. Chapter 30 started. Artwork @mregfx 🥂"
-
What is the tracklist to Chip's 'Snakes & Ladders' mixtape?
Announcing the tracklist on Instagram on Jan 7, Chip said, “What tracks you looking forward to hearing the most on the mixtape?? Pick 5 in order…”
See the tracklist below.
1. No Goat (Intro)
2. Allow It Lyrics
3. See Through (Ft. Kida Kudz)
4. Ignite (Ft. Dizzee Rascal & Jme)
5. Grown Flex (Ft. Bugzy Malone)
6. Done Know (Ft. Headie One)
7. 100K (Ft. MoStack)
8. Give Tanks (Ft. Mavado)
9. Top Shelf (Ft. Tiwa Savage)
10. Skeletons (Interlude)
11. Eskimo Dance (Ft. Parker Ighile)
12. No Reason (Ft. Aisa)
13. Killer MC
14. Lumidee (Ft. Young Adz & Young M.A)
15. Hersheys (Ft. D-Block Europe)
16. Party Ah Keep (Ft. Haile & Stylo G)
17. Own World (Ft. Dirtbike LB)
18. 0420 (R.I.P Black the Ripper)
19. Hot 97 (Outro)
20. Flowers
21. Daily Duppy (2020)
-
Which artists feature on Chip's 'Snakes & Ladders' mixtape?
'Snakes & Ladders' will host feature collaborations with legendary UK MC's such as JME and Dizzee Rascal.
The mixtape will also feature artists such as Haile, Dirtbike LB, Young Adz, Young M.A, Tiwa Savage, Headie One, Mo Stack, Mavado, Bugzy Malone, Stylo G, Parker Ighile and Aisa.
-
What are the lyrics to Chip 'Flowers'?
[Intro]
Uh, look
[Verse]
I know where you live too, but that is not the point of this
Pull up, catch me lackin', plan failed, there's no avoidin' this
Dunno what you heard about Essex but it's calm, darg
And they ain't used to black people screamin' down the car park
So let me ask you this, Mr. Road Man, 'cause you don't get the program
It seems like you wanna lose it all (Ah)
If my ni**as pull up at your gates, screamin', shoutin' down the place
Who the f*ck you think your neighbours gonna call? Ah (Woo-woo-woo)
Picky-choosey gangster, dunno why you think you're so hard
What millionaire does the ride outs in his own car?
Lamborghini truck, nice one, reverse and go yard
For all the indirеcts you hear, I hope you go to all the yards
And ni**as you wеre with ain't from your bits, so what's the link then? (Hmm)
Now you got outsiders in your ship, soon to sink then (Trust)
If you know what's good for your life, just de-link them
And stick with Ed Sheeran, he gon' tell you 'bout Chip's pen (Woo)
On the day the people marching out cah black lives matter
You're tryna slide out, I said your verse was light, what's the matter? (What's wrong?)
Sent you my address out of love (Come)
Two days later, tryna pull up with your thugs, what type of packet is you on?
Gave you a chance to spin me on a tune beside me
You objected, I said "Cool" and "God bless" and kept it moving
But it seems you won't be satisfied unless you see a shooting
Can you believe this is the same boy that does the gospel music? (Ah)
Lord, he was broken and you fixed him, can you save him once again?
And tell every gangster with him, they can't save him from this pen
This about G.O.A.T.s and kings, this is not about ends
But just in case you all forgot, it's North side, ah
"G.O.A.T." means the greatest of all time, to me, that's Jay-Z (Mm)
I see you tryna play him down in interviews, you crazy?
Okay, you got money now, but still you got no wave, B (Woo)
Me, I thought she broke your heart (Damn)
I ain't know it was "Waze", G (Hehe)
King just means a ruler of an independent land
So why you so offended? Cah you're not a king to me, fam
When you ain't done half the work or inherited that sh*t from right of birth
So maybe you just say it cah it works, or
Maybe 'cause you isn't on your world tour
And you can't take the fame, you're just offline and that you're home, bored
Stupid boy, you're Stormzy, you shouldn't be pullin' up at no doors
But when my ***** grab the kitchen, you weren't tryna go forward, and so forth (Let's go)
All of this, just because of "Waze" and "I Dunno"?
I can't lie, used to think you're safe but I dunno (Damn)
Is he a driller or a gangster rapper? I dunno
He said use his pen to skeng but now he pullin' up at homes, ooh
Ni**as is emotional, you're not my ex, miss me (Skrrt)
Anybody coming to take my life's coming with me (Let's go)
I'ma serve you humble pie and teach you 'bout your history
I can't count on one hand how much man have dissed me (It's too much)
I thought it's black lives matter, what you sayin'? Mine don't?
"Let's catch him 'fore he touches mic", why? You know I'm cold
Ride today, march tomorrow, it's confusing
At this rate, it's like I'm black and he's black, but in a way darker place (Haha)
Fake arse activist, stop it, you're hardly 2Pac
Jesus didn't die to save us all for you to do that
Said you're gonna finish me
Bar-for-bar on the world stage
But when it's sticky I'm the blu-tack or the superglue
You heard I got tunes for you, then trust me, that was super-true (Mm)
Pullin' up with strangers, boy, it's just between me and you
I said on "Hear Dis", "When my bro gets home, I pray he don't do time again"
What did you want him to do to you? When he's on license for a 'napping (Facts)
What? Was you gon' Pop Smoke me if I was lacking?
Every year, a new Judas, now it's you, imagine
C's up, cool, calm, collected, not erratic (Woo)
Know your role, know your lane, furthermore, stay in your place
They coulda done a Gucci Mane, if we was ever in The States
I would rather fill a page than tell my nigga fill his gauge
'Cause trust me, I prefer it when he's here, don't want him in a cage (Trust)
Imagine me fallin' out with rappers, sharing their addresses (Snakes)
I could name three inbetweeners that would sure be stressing
Finish who? On what mic? I got Mike stressing
Birthplace, Shellington Crescent, King's get beheaded, uh
-
How can I buy Chip's merch?
Chip's 'Snakes & Ladders' merch is available to purchase through Chip's official website. Click here for the link.