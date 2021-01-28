What are the lyrics to Chip 'Flowers'?

[Intro]

Uh, look



[Verse]

I know where you live too, but that is not the point of this

Pull up, catch me lackin', plan failed, there's no avoidin' this

Dunno what you heard about Essex but it's calm, darg

And they ain't used to black people screamin' down the car park

So let me ask you this, Mr. Road Man, 'cause you don't get the program

It seems like you wanna lose it all (Ah)

If my ni**as pull up at your gates, screamin', shoutin' down the place

Who the f*ck you think your neighbours gonna call? Ah (Woo-woo-woo)

Picky-choosey gangster, dunno why you think you're so hard

What millionaire does the ride outs in his own car?

Lamborghini truck, nice one, reverse and go yard

For all the indirеcts you hear, I hope you go to all the yards

And ni**as you wеre with ain't from your bits, so what's the link then? (Hmm)

Now you got outsiders in your ship, soon to sink then (Trust)

If you know what's good for your life, just de-link them

And stick with Ed Sheeran, he gon' tell you 'bout Chip's pen (Woo)

On the day the people marching out cah black lives matter

You're tryna slide out, I said your verse was light, what's the matter? (What's wrong?)

Sent you my address out of love (Come)

Two days later, tryna pull up with your thugs, what type of packet is you on?

Gave you a chance to spin me on a tune beside me

You objected, I said "Cool" and "God bless" and kept it moving

But it seems you won't be satisfied unless you see a shooting

Can you believe this is the same boy that does the gospel music? (Ah)

Lord, he was broken and you fixed him, can you save him once again?

And tell every gangster with him, they can't save him from this pen

This about G.O.A.T.s and kings, this is not about ends

But just in case you all forgot, it's North side, ah

"G.O.A.T." means the greatest of all time, to me, that's Jay-Z (Mm)

I see you tryna play him down in interviews, you crazy?

Okay, you got money now, but still you got no wave, B (Woo)

Me, I thought she broke your heart (Damn)

I ain't know it was "Waze", G (Hehe)

King just means a ruler of an independent land

So why you so offended? Cah you're not a king to me, fam

When you ain't done half the work or inherited that sh*t from right of birth

So maybe you just say it cah it works, or

Maybe 'cause you isn't on your world tour

And you can't take the fame, you're just offline and that you're home, bored

Stupid boy, you're Stormzy, you shouldn't be pullin' up at no doors

But when my ***** grab the kitchen, you weren't tryna go forward, and so forth (Let's go)

All of this, just because of "Waze" and "I Dunno"?

I can't lie, used to think you're safe but I dunno (Damn)

Is he a driller or a gangster rapper? I dunno

He said use his pen to skeng but now he pullin' up at homes, ooh

Ni**as is emotional, you're not my ex, miss me (Skrrt)

Anybody coming to take my life's coming with me (Let's go)

I'ma serve you humble pie and teach you 'bout your history

I can't count on one hand how much man have dissed me (It's too much)

I thought it's black lives matter, what you sayin'? Mine don't?

"Let's catch him 'fore he touches mic", why? You know I'm cold

Ride today, march tomorrow, it's confusing

At this rate, it's like I'm black and he's black, but in a way darker place (Haha)

Fake arse activist, stop it, you're hardly 2Pac

Jesus didn't die to save us all for you to do that

Said you're gonna finish me

Bar-for-bar on the world stage

But when it's sticky I'm the blu-tack or the superglue

You heard I got tunes for you, then trust me, that was super-true (Mm)

Pullin' up with strangers, boy, it's just between me and you

I said on "Hear Dis", "When my bro gets home, I pray he don't do time again"

What did you want him to do to you? When he's on license for a 'napping (Facts)

What? Was you gon' Pop Smoke me if I was lacking?

Every year, a new Judas, now it's you, imagine

C's up, cool, calm, collected, not erratic (Woo)

Know your role, know your lane, furthermore, stay in your place

They coulda done a Gucci Mane, if we was ever in The States

I would rather fill a page than tell my nigga fill his gauge

'Cause trust me, I prefer it when he's here, don't want him in a cage (Trust)

Imagine me fallin' out with rappers, sharing their addresses (Snakes)

I could name three inbetweeners that would sure be stressing

Finish who? On what mic? I got Mike stressing

Birthplace, Shellington Crescent, King's get beheaded, uh