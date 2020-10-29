Adele responds to Skepta dating rumours

The singer spoke out after her performance on SNL last weekend.

Adele has seemingly addressed rumours that she's been secretly dating Skepta.

Reports have been swirling for months that the 32-year-old singer has been romancing the 'Shutdown' rapper on the low, but, until now, neither party had commented on the claim.

Adele has seemingly addressed rumours that she's been secretly dating Skepta. Picture: Instagram/@adele

However, Adele has now appeared to cryptically respond to the rumours in an Instagram post praising those who took part in her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live last weekend.

The 'Rolling In The Deep' singer hailed herself a '(single) cat lady' in her caption, despite reports earlier this week claiming her romance with fellow Tottenham native Skepta was heating up.

"Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero!" she wrote.

"Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers," wrote Adele. Picture: Instagram/@adele

"Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween!"

She added, "I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year," with a red love heart emoji.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced claiming Adele had gifted Skepta - whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga - a £16,000 gold chain for his 38th birthday.

Skepta is yet respond to rummer claiming he's dating Adele. Picture: Getty

"Adele and Skepta have grown close in recent months and have been seeing a lot of each other," a source claimed. "She’s been in England, and she gave him a beautiful gold chain for his birthday."

"He was showing friends the chain and seemed pretty hyped about it. While they’re not officially in a relationship, they are very close."

Adele and Skepta were first linked back in September 2019, following her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki after eight years together. The couple share a son, Angelo. Skepta also has a child, a daughter named River.