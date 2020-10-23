Adele stuns fans with dramatic seven stone weight loss

23 October 2020, 11:05 | Updated: 23 October 2020, 13:00

Adele stuns fans with dramatic seven stone weight loss. Picture: Getty

Singer Adele has shocked fans after showing off her seven stone weight loss in a new clip.

By Tiana Williams

Adele has stunned her fans after showing off her seven stone weight loss in a new video. The star was promoting her hosting debut on this week's Saturday Night Live.

Adele 'gifts rumoured boyfriend Skepta £16,000 birthday present'

The 32-year-old singer also flaunted her American accent in the teaser, which was released yesterday (Oct 22).

During the promo clip, Adele responds to Kate McKinnon's attempt at an English accent by saying: 'Oh my god! No worries, girlfriend!'.

In the clip, Adele introduced her musical guest H.E.R, but also seemed to hint that she will be performing herself, as she said: 'Or maybe [the musical guest] is me?'.

This would be Adele's first live performance in three years. 

Adele seemingly impressed Kate, 36, with her American accent, with Kate responding 'Okay, now that is good!'.

In another clip, Adele, Kate, and H.E.R. joked about which 'her' Adele was actually referring to, hinting that she may be the one to perform also.

Adele, 32, stuns fans with her dramatic weight loss in a Saturday Night Live promo clip
Adele, 32, stuns fans with her dramatic weight loss in a Saturday Night Live promo clip. Picture: Getty

There has been much speculation over whether Adele will perform on the NBC sketch show while H.E.R, born Gabriella Wilson, will sing her new single Damage.

Since the end of Adele's 2017 tour, the star has not had a live performance. The star had to cut her tour short by the last two shows at Wembley Stadium after damaging her vocal cords. 

While many fans are anticipating whether the star will perform or not, others have praised her on her appearance.

See fans comments below on Adele's weight loss.

