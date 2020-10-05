Adele 'gifts rumoured boyfriend Skepta £16,000 birthday present'

Adele 'gifts rumoured boyfriend Skepta £16,000 birthday present'. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The Tottenham born musicians are said to be "very close".

Adele and Skepta have remained tight-lipped on their rumoured romance since reports surfaced last year, but it sounds like she seriously spoiled him on his birthday.

According to The Mirror, the 32-year-old 'Hello' singer gifted rapper Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga, a £16,000 gold chain to mark his 38th birthday.

Adele split last year from husband Simon Konecki after eight years together - he is the father of her son Angelo. Picture: Instagram/@adele

And while friends say they're not officially in a relationship, their romance could certainly be heading that way. "Adele and Skepta have grown close in recent months and have been seeing a lot of each other," says a source.

"She’s been in England, and she gave him a beautiful gold chain for his birthday."

"He was showing friends the chain and seemed pretty hyped about it. While they’re not officially in a relationship, they are very close."

The pair were reportedly seen "giggling" together last week in London’s virtual reality bar Otherworld, and were later joined by Skepta's fellow Boy Better Know MC Jammer.

Skepta and Adele have been romantically linked since last year. Picture: Getty

Last year, Adele split from her husband Simon Konecki after eight years together. The couple share a son, Angelo. Skepta also has a child, a daughter named River.

Adele and Skepta, who both hail from Tottenham, London, are yet to comment on the rumours.