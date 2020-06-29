Skepta jokes in Adele's Instagram comments amid dating rumours

Skepta mocks Adele with Instagram joke. Picture: Getty

Skepta and Adele were rumoured to be dating back in 2019 and they're still enjoying some banter on Instagram.

Just days after Skepta's reported ex Naomi Campbell denied rumours she was throwing shade at the Grime star in a recent interview, the North London rapper has taken to Instagram to engage with Adele.

> Draya Michele shoots her shot at "fine" Skepta with thirsty Instagram comment

Skepta and Adele were rumoured to be dating back in 2019 however the pair have never confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Skepta and Adele sparked dating rumours back in 2019. Picture: Getty

As Adele was at home watching back her Glastonbury headline set from 2016, wearing the exact same dress she wore on stage that night, she shared a couple of pictures of herself reliving the epic set.

Adele hilariously captioned the pictures, '5 ciders in' and it wasn't long before Skepta jumped into the comments with some banter of his own.

Appearing to mock Adele's lack of posts on Instagram, the rapper wrote, 'Finally got your Instagram password lol', to which Adele replied with '😜❤️'.

Skepta's comment was followed by hundreds of replies asking whether the pair were dating, with one person writing 'told you they were a thing' whilst another added 'they dating'.

Back in 2018, shortly after he was reportedly dating Naomi Campbell, Skepta welcomed the birth of his first child, daughter River, with the rapper recently sharing some pictures of his daughter with the caption 'Inseparable'.

Skepta is set to appear on the line up for Wireless Connect 2020, a three-day virtual festival on 3rd-5th July 2020 in place of the usual Wireless Festival which takes place in London's Finsbury Park each summer.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!