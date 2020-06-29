Wireless Connect 2020 Line-Up: Skepta, Stefflon Don & more announced

Wireless Festival 2020 is taking place virtually from 3rd-5th July and is now called Wireless Connect.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic meaning almost every event we were getting ready to enjoy across summer has been cancelled, Wireless have decided to do something very special.

With festivals not able to open as normal, Wireless have teamed up with MelodyVR to present Wireless Connect, a three-day virtual festival coming LIVE to you at home from 3rd-5th July 2020.

Wireless Connect will be stacked across the entire weekend with plenty of exciting brand new performances, exclusive footage from Wireless 2019, and so much more.

So you wanna know which artists you'll be able to see performing across the weekend right? Well here's the Wireless Connect line up...

Wireless Connect 2020 Line Up

Alicai Harley

Asher D

Avelino

Big Heath

Big Narstie

Blanco

Buddy

Bugzy Malone*

Clever

D Double E

DaniLeigh

Darkoo

Deno

Digga D

Disturbing London Presents Poundz, Ivorian Doll & Hakkz

DJ Semtex ft Keys the Prince, DC

Donae'o

Guapdad 4000

Gunna*

Hamzaa

IAMDDB

Iann Dior

JAHMED

Jay 1

Jaykae

JB Scofield

Kaniva

Kara Marni

Kilo Jugg

Knucks

KYLE

Lady Leshurr

Levan Kali

Lil Skies

Maxo Kream

Millionz

Miraa May

MIST & Steel Banglez

Niko B

Nito NB

No Merci Presents DJ Maximum & Friends: Garage Special

Not3s*

Osh

Pa Salieu

Rae Sremmurd*

Ramz

Ray BLK

Rick The Kid*

RMR

Rushy

Russ Millions

Samm Henshaw

Saweetie

Shaybo

Sheck Wes*

Skepta*

Stefflon Don

S1MBA

Suspect

TeeZandos

The Underachievers

Tia Carys

Trippie Redd*

Tyga*

Tyla Yaweh

Unknown T

whiterosemoxie

Young Thug*

Yungen

ZieZie

23 Unofficial

24k Goldn

*Past Wireless set

Wireless Connect 2020 Line Up. Picture: Wireless

How to watch Wireless Connect

There are several ways you can watch Wireless Connect this weekend, via the MelodyVR app, YouTube and on Facebook Live.

Find out more about how to do all three via the links below...

DOWNLOAD THE MELODYVR APP

WATCH ON YOUTUBE

WATCH ON FACEBOOK LIVE

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Wireless Connect News!