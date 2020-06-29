Wireless Connect 2020 Line-Up: Skepta, Stefflon Don & more announced
29 June 2020, 09:46 | Updated: 29 June 2020, 10:20
Wireless Festival 2020 is taking place virtually from 3rd-5th July and is now called Wireless Connect.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic meaning almost every event we were getting ready to enjoy across summer has been cancelled, Wireless have decided to do something very special.
With festivals not able to open as normal, Wireless have teamed up with MelodyVR to present Wireless Connect, a three-day virtual festival coming LIVE to you at home from 3rd-5th July 2020.
Wireless Connect will be stacked across the entire weekend with plenty of exciting brand new performances, exclusive footage from Wireless 2019, and so much more.
So you wanna know which artists you'll be able to see performing across the weekend right? Well here's the Wireless Connect line up...
Wireless Connect 2020 Line Up
Alicai Harley
Asher D
Avelino
Big Heath
Big Narstie
Blanco
Buddy
Bugzy Malone*
Clever
D Double E
DaniLeigh
Darkoo
Deno
Digga D
Disturbing London Presents Poundz, Ivorian Doll & Hakkz
DJ Semtex ft Keys the Prince, DC
Donae'o
Guapdad 4000
Gunna*
Hamzaa
IAMDDB
Iann Dior
JAHMED
Jay 1
Jaykae
JB Scofield
Kaniva
Kara Marni
Kilo Jugg
Knucks
KYLE
Lady Leshurr
Levan Kali
Lil Skies
Maxo Kream
Millionz
Miraa May
MIST & Steel Banglez
Niko B
Nito NB
No Merci Presents DJ Maximum & Friends: Garage Special
Not3s*
Osh
Pa Salieu
Rae Sremmurd*
Ramz
Ray BLK
Rick The Kid*
RMR
Rushy
Russ Millions
Samm Henshaw
Saweetie
Shaybo
Sheck Wes*
Skepta*
Stefflon Don
S1MBA
Suspect
TeeZandos
The Underachievers
Tia Carys
Trippie Redd*
Tyga*
Tyla Yaweh
Unknown T
whiterosemoxie
Young Thug*
Yungen
ZieZie
23 Unofficial
24k Goldn
*Past Wireless set
How to watch Wireless Connect
There are several ways you can watch Wireless Connect this weekend, via the MelodyVR app, YouTube and on Facebook Live.
Find out more about how to do all three via the links below...
