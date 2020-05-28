Wireless Festival 2020: Virtual 360° festival ‘Wireless Connect’ announced

Wireless Festival announce an exciting virtual 360° festival experience – from the comfort of your own home!

Despite Wireless Festival no longer going ahead this year due to coronavirus, the popular summer festival organisers have brought an alternative innovative festival to your homes.

The organisers of the festival announced 'Wireless Connect' –a three-day live virtual festival you can enjoy within the comfort of your own home.

The virtual festival will be taking place the 3rd-5th July 2020.

Plug in your speakers, get dressed and get ready to party! Wireless Connect will be showing a weekend’s worth of unseen performances, exclusive footage, and much more.

Adding an exciting element to the virtual festival, pre-recorded performances will be available in 360° virtual reality on the MelodyVR app, where content will streamed on the Wireless Facebook page.

Tailoring the experience to users, bespoke pre-recorded content on Instagram and Twitter will direct them to their favourite artists’ stream.

Although the line-up has yet to be announced, expect an amazing show from some of the best US and UK talent.

Experience the virtual festival by setting up your own VIP Area at home, streaming the amazing performances in VR.

Melvin Benn, MD of Festival Republic said “There’s no more forward-thinking festival than Wireless, and there’s no more forward-thinking way of hosting a festival than in 360 VR. We’ll be filming artists in MelodyVR’s amazing studio space in LA, built just for this purpose and in the historic theatre at Ally Pally, which MelodyVR will turn into Wireless Connect. No one has done this before…”

To get you ready for the biggest and best virtual festival, we've created a classic grime playlist to get you hyped 🔥 Let's rewind to some timeless Wireless tunes 👉 Ft. @GrimeIsABrand, @JmeBBK and more 💥https://t.co/xY77wXFYrO pic.twitter.com/hPgX23MSMA — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) May 28, 2020

Wireless Festival are continuing to promote staying safe, stay alert and control the virus.

The festival have advised for people to still practice safe social distancing and only host Wireless Connect parties within your own household groups, do not encourage group gatherings.

'Wireless Connect' has it's own playlist on Spotify to get supporters of the festival ready to enjoy what they are about to bring – Check it out here.