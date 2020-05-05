Wireless 2020 cancelled: festival postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

5 May 2020, 17:20 | Updated: 5 May 2020, 17:22

Wireless Festival 2020 has officially been cancelled
Wireless Festival 2020 has officially been cancelled. Picture: Getty

Wireless Festival 2020 has officially been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Find out more details below.

Wireless Festival 2020 has officially announced that the star-studded summer festival is not going ahead. The festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Wireless Festival 2020 Line-Up: A$AP Rocky, Skepta & Meek Mill to headline

According to the official Wireless Twitter account, cancellation of the event was announced by posting a statement from its organisers.

The official Twitter account captioned the post stating "We're sorry to announce that Wireless 2020 will not be going ahead [...] Stay safe and love you all."

See Wireless Festival's statement below.

Wireless Festival 2020 was due to take place this summer from July 3rd to July 5th.

However, due to the announcement which came on May 5th, it has now been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The statement has revealed that Wireless are working with their ticketing partners to process refunds.

Tickets that had already purchased tickets will be refunded or alternatively, will be valid for entry to next year's edition of the festival.

The festival is set to return next year from July 2nd to July 4th. Find out who was set to headline the 2020 festival here.

