When does Love Island 2024 start? The first episode date revealed

When does 2024 Love Island kick off? Start date revealed.

By Anna Suffolk

When does the new season of Love Island kick off? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming summer series.

Love Island is back for a new season in Mallorca this summer, where singletons spend weeks in the infamous villa looking for love.

The ITV2 and ITVX series has dropped a teaser announcing the return of the Maya Jama fronted show, which already aired it's All Stars season in January this year, with the winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare scooping up the £50,000 cash prize.

Molly and Tom were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars.

When does Love Island 2024 Start and when is the first episode?

ITV has revealed that Love Island will return this June, and has teased viewers to expect a fiery and explosive new series.

Taking place in Mallorca, this season will mark Maya Jama's fourth turn at hosting the dating show, and is the eleventh UK series.

Mike Spencer, the Creative Director of Lifted Entertainment said: “Love Island is back and viewers are in for a big treat this summer as we have a villa full of sexy singles heading out to Mallorca all looking for the one."

Maya Jama is back to host.

How long will Love Island Series 11 last?

Spencer continued: "We are planning to turn up the heat this series with brand new format elements, an incredible group of Islanders and an insta worthy villa providing the most stunning backdrop for their summer of love. Strap yourselves in for Love Island series 11”.

Love Island is set to last for 8 weeks for the summer series, meaning it will kick off in June then end in August.

The casting for Love Island is still set to be announced, but rumours are expected to start shortly!